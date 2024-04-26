Project Coordinator

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fil the following vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency Mashonaland West Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares project master plans.

Produces project documents and prepares quotations for customers.

Implements projects according to master plan and determines resource requirements.

Supervises and evaluates performances of contractors.

Disseminates energy utilization information to target groups and stakeholders.

Liaises within stakeholders on project plans.

Organizes promotional activities such as shows.

Writes and submits weekly and monthly reports on project implementation updates to the provincial manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Electrical Engineering or City and Guild, Apprenticeship qualification (4 years training).

At least 4 years post graduate relevant experience.

should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Mathematics and Science.

A clean Class 4 Driver’s license.

Project management skills a distinct advantage.

Computer literacy skills

Knowledge of Electrical Safety Rules is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should include a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Applications should be addressed to