Project Coordinator
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fil the following vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency Mashonaland West Province.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares project master plans.
- Produces project documents and prepares quotations for customers.
- Implements projects according to master plan and determines resource requirements.
- Supervises and evaluates performances of contractors.
- Disseminates energy utilization information to target groups and stakeholders.
- Liaises within stakeholders on project plans.
- Organizes promotional activities such as shows.
- Writes and submits weekly and monthly reports on project implementation updates to the provincial manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering or City and Guild, Apprenticeship qualification (4 years training).
- At least 4 years post graduate relevant experience.
- should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Mathematics and Science.
- A clean Class 4 Driver’s license.
- Project management skills a distinct advantage.
- Computer literacy skills
- Knowledge of Electrical Safety Rules is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should include a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates.
Applications should be addressed to
The Provincial Manager
Rural electrification Agency Mashonaland West Province
or delivered personally at:
30 Magamba Way, 2nd Floor Cabs building Chinhoyi (REA Mashwest Offices)
or email at: hrmashwest@rea.co.zw
NB: The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 03 May 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw