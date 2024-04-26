Pindula|Search Pindula
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Project Coordinator

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
May. 03, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fil the following vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency Mashonaland West Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares project master plans.
  • Produces project documents and prepares quotations for customers.
  • Implements projects according to master plan and determines resource requirements.
  • Supervises and evaluates performances of contractors.
  • Disseminates energy utilization information to target groups and stakeholders.
  • Liaises within stakeholders on project plans.
  • Organizes promotional activities such as shows.
  • Writes and submits weekly and monthly reports on project implementation updates to the provincial manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Electrical Engineering or City and Guild, Apprenticeship qualification (4 years training).
  • At least 4 years post graduate relevant experience.
  • should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Mathematics and Science.
  • A clean Class 4 Driver’s license.
  • Project management skills a distinct advantage.
  • Computer literacy skills
  • Knowledge of Electrical Safety Rules is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should include a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Applications should be addressed to

The Provincial Manager

Rural electrification Agency Mashonaland West Province

or delivered personally at:

30 Magamba Way, 2nd Floor Cabs building Chinhoyi (REA Mashwest Offices)

or email at: hrmashwest@rea.co.zw

NB: The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 03 May 2024

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

