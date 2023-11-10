Project Director, HIV and SRH Biomedical Interventions and Diagnostics

PSI is set to embark on a project assessing the feasibility, acceptability and cost implications of point-of-care STI testing in private healthcare facilities and pharmacies. This research targets policymakers and decision-makers considering Point of Care STI tests in LMICs. The Project Director will lead the project’s full lifecycle, providing technical and programmatic oversight. Responsibilities include overseeing project implementation, ensuring compliance, managing project teams, and offering high-level technical guidance. The Project Director will engage with national stakeholders, serve as the primary point of contact for the project donor, and ensure alignment with PSI’s Global Strategy.

Beyond leading a novel research project, this position will support global employees in Zimbabwe, collaborating with other PSI functions and acting as a technical resource within the Global HIV/TB/Viral Hepatitis team. They will manage a team of research consultants as well as a lean operational team to oversee PSI Zimbabwe’s prime and sub award compliance. This position will also facilitate ongoing fundraising and upward program management in the form of annual operating budgets and routine expenditure reviews, compliance with agreements, standards, and risk management approaches.

For all applicants applying outside of the US; please note that those hired outside of the US will be employed through the local PSI office. Pay and benefits will be commensurate with the role and practices of the local office, including payment in local currency.

Based in Harare, Zimbabwe

Must have legal right to live/work in Zimbabwe 10-25% international travel Work From Almost Anywhere Status = 3-4 days a week office based. Reports to Global Director, HIV/TB/Viral Hepatitis

Duration of contract: 24 months with possibility of extension based on funding.

Duties and Responsibilities

Program Leadership & Management, including financial oversight, compliance, and management of a consortium of partners). 30% of Time.

People Management 15% of Time.

Thought Leadership / Knowledge Management and Technical Leadership on the project (unless the project has a Technical Director). 20% of Time.

External Representation. 10% of Time.

Internal Representation and coordination. 10% of Time.

Fundraising (with non-project funds). 5% of Time.

Donor Liaison. 10% of Time.

Time percentages listed above are not exact. They are estimates and may change. This is also not an exhaustive list of all tasks that an incumbent is expected to perform but is instead a summary of the primary responsibilities and requirements of the job. The incumbent may be asked to perform duties not included above. PSI reserves the right to revise job profiles at any time based on changes to the required job responsibilities.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree (or international equivalent) MSc, MPH, MHA, MPA or equivalent.

At least 10 years related work experience in public health or related field. Equivalent combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted.

At least 5 years supervisory experience.

At least 7 years program management for global health projects in Zimbabwe. Experience managing Gates-funded projects strongly preferred.

Familiarity with Zimbabwe health delivery system, MOHCC, private sector in Zimbabwe strongly preferred.

Experience with implementation science and leading research focused projects.

At least 5 years in the relevant technical field of the project preferred.

Proven success in management of complex operations, under specific donor awards and procedures, in a challenging operating environment.

Ability to manage agreements and all required programmatic and financial reporting requirements, including sub-grants management.

Ability to monitor and assess performance of self, other individuals, and / or organizations to make improvements or take corrective action.

Demonstrated strategic thinking and planning skills, with emphasis on the ability to operationalize and oversee the execution of workplans.

Strong leadership skills, with a demonstrated ability to collaborate and work across teams and roles. Ability to persuade and motivate people and teams.

Experience developing capacity of government entities, staff, and other organizations.

Demonstrated experience in managing government and donor relations; BMGF experience strongly preferred.

Ability to work effectively and sensitively in a cross-cultural context.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English. French language skills is a plus.

Excellent diplomatic skills and proven ability to work effectively with government officials, partners, donors, and stakeholders at high levels.

The candidate we hire will embody PSI’s corporate values:

Measurement: You use hard evidence to make decisions and guide your work. You set clear goalposts in advance and explain clearly if you need to move them.

Pragmatism: You’ll strive to deliver the best possible result with the resources available. You won’t be paralyzed by a need to make things perfect.

Honesty: You own your mistakes and are open about your shortcomings – it’s the only way you’ll learn and improve.

Collaboration: You’ll quickly establish a mental map of whom you can rely on for what, on your team, at headquarters, and in our country offices – if you try to do it all yourself, you won’t succeed.

Trust: You accept limits to your sphere of control and give colleagues the benefit of the doubt.

Commitment: You are in it for the long-haul and want to grow with the organization, just like PSI serves its consumers and partners with host-country governments through thick and thin.

References will be required. The successful candidate will be required to pass a background check.



Other

ACCESSIBILITY NOTICE: If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the employment process due to a physical or mental disability, please send an email to: newhiresupport@psi.org or call (202)785-0072.