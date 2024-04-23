Project Driver (Hwange)

Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education, and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.

Musasa is implementing the CERF PROJECT jointly with co-partner UNPFA in Buhera, Chimanimani, Mwenezi, Chiredzi, Hwange, Umguza, Beitbridge, and Gwanda.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs work in the operation of a vehicle to assure safe transportation of clients to and from various destinations in the country office.

Assists clients during entry and exit from vehicles as necessary and other courtesies.

Assumes responsibility for care and maintenance of the vehicle to include but not limited to fuel consumption and allocation, accurate accounting for kilometres, facilitate procurement of services and equipment for vehicles.

Qualifications and Experience

Possession of a valid driver’s license and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate is a must.

Possession of a trade test certificate, or any recognized traffic certificate would be an added advantage.

Extensive knowledge of traffic rules is a must.

Good knowledge of vehicle insurance policies is required.

Minimum of 2 years experience in administration and maintenance of vehicles in an NGO setup

The candidates should be mature and comfortable with all local languages.

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw