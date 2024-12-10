Project Field Officer (Mutare)
CARE is a leading humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting poverty and social injustice with a special emphasis on women and girls. CARE began working in Zimbabwe in 1992 in response to severe regional drought and has since expanded programming to address longer-term development issues. The organization seeks to recruit outstanding candidates who are known for their excellence, professionalism, integrity and who are committed to providing support to the country office. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the positionmentioned above.
CARE Zimbabwe and its program partners, will implement a European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) funded project to provide emergency assistance to the most vulnerable households affected by drought in priority districts of Zimbabwe. These organizations will collaborate to deliver integrated support to the most at-risk households in Gokwe North and Mutare Districts. The assistance will include food voucher aid to address immediate food needs during the peak lean season spanning four months, coupled with initiatives aimed at preventing undernutrition, facilitating referrals, enhancing institutional capacity for community management of acute malnutrition, and facilitating mobile community.
We are currently seeking a dedicated and experienced Project Field Officer to join our team.
The Officers will be responsible for managing food voucher programs, ensuring efficient distribution of food, and maintaining accurate financial records.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Distribution of Food Vouchers: Issuing food vouchers to eligible individuals or families in need of assistance. Ensuring that the distribution process is fair, transparent, and follows established guidelines.
- Verification of Eligibility: Verifying the eligibility of applicants based on predetermined criteria. Conducting interviews or assessments to determine the need for food assistance.
- Record-Keeping: Maintaining accurate records of voucher distribution, including recipient information, dates, and amounts distributed. Ensuring confidentiality and data security of recipient information.
- Monitoring and Evaluation: Monitoring the usage of food vouchers to prevent misuse or fraud. Evaluating the effectiveness of the food voucher program and providing feedback for improvement.
- Collaboration: Collaborating with other social service agencies, community organizations, and government entities to coordinate assistance efforts and maximize impact.
- Beneficiary Support: Providing information and assistance to voucher recipients regarding the use of vouchers, eligible items, and redemption locations. Addressing any issues or concerns raised by voucher recipients in a timely and professional manner.
- Reporting: Compiling regular reports on voucher distribution activities, outcomes, and challenges. Submitting reports to supervisors, management, or relevant authorities as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree Social Sciences /Development Studies/Food Security.
- 2-3 years’ experience in humanitarian response, Cash or Voucher Programming.
Other
How to Apply
If you suspect that you have been a victim of fraud from someone purporting to be CARE, please contact us at legal@care.org.
Deadline: 13 December 2024
CARE International
CARE International is a major international humanitarian agency delivering emergency relief and long-term international development projects. Founded in 1945, CARE is nonsectarian, impartial, and non-governmental. It is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organizations focused on fighting global poverty. The organisation began working in Zimbabwe in 1992, initially focusing on emergency relief in response to the severe regional drought of the early 1990s.
Website: https://www.care-international.org/