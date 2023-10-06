Job Description

General Statement of Purpose of the Contract

The US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) represents the US government response to the global HIV/AIDS epidemic and is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history. Thanks to American leadership and generosity, alongside the work of many partners, PEPFAR has saved millions of lives, averted millions of infections, and changed the course of the epidemic. As countries progress towards HIV/AIDS epidemic control, the point at which new HIV infections have decreased and fall below the total number of deaths among HIV-infected individuals, PEPFAR is now undertaking the challenge of controlling the pandemic.

The USAID Project Management Specialist (HIV/AIDS) is a senior professional and expert in strategic planning, program and activity design, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the full spectrum of HIV/AIDS prevention, detection, care, and treatment activities. The incumbent serves as the team's senior advisor on HIV/AIDS issues and provides leadership in identifying opportunities for U.S. Government (USG) engagement in HIV/AIDS programming. This senior position ensures that the Mission has the necessary strategic, technical, and management expertise to handle and successfully implement HIV/AIDS programs and activities in the Health Office portfolio. The incumbent serves as the inhouse subject matter expert on HIV/AIDS and the Mission's senior representative in policy, strategic and technical engagements with the interagency, host country government, international and bilateral organizations, and donor agencies to address technical issues and coordinate efforts in implementation of HIV/AIDS activities.