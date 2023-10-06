Project Management Specialist (HIV/AIDS)
General Statement of Purpose of the Contract
The US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) represents the US government response to the global HIV/AIDS epidemic and is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history. Thanks to American leadership and generosity, alongside the work of many partners, PEPFAR has saved millions of lives, averted millions of infections, and changed the course of the epidemic. As countries progress towards HIV/AIDS epidemic control, the point at which new HIV infections have decreased and fall below the total number of deaths among HIV-infected individuals, PEPFAR is now undertaking the challenge of controlling the pandemic.
The USAID Project Management Specialist (HIV/AIDS) is a senior professional and expert in strategic planning, program and activity design, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the full spectrum of HIV/AIDS prevention, detection, care, and treatment activities. The incumbent serves as the team's senior advisor on HIV/AIDS issues and provides leadership in identifying opportunities for U.S. Government (USG) engagement in HIV/AIDS programming. This senior position ensures that the Mission has the necessary strategic, technical, and management expertise to handle and successfully implement HIV/AIDS programs and activities in the Health Office portfolio. The incumbent serves as the inhouse subject matter expert on HIV/AIDS and the Mission's senior representative in policy, strategic and technical engagements with the interagency, host country government, international and bilateral organizations, and donor agencies to address technical issues and coordinate efforts in implementation of HIV/AIDS activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
Technical and Strategic Leadership
- Serve as the lead technical officer for the USAID HIV/AIDS portfolio and provides expert direction in the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of HIV/AIDS programs and interventions.
- Provide expert-level guidance to the Mission and the Ministry of Health including senior level officials in HIV/AIDS, serving as key advisor for all strategic and policy issues related to HIV/AIDS programming.
- Work closely with other units within the Health Office and across the Mission to optimize opportunities for cross sectoral integration and leveraging of resources across the different program components.
- Through literature review and other technical media research and regular communication with local and international stakeholders, keep abreast of emerging developments in the national and global HIV/AIDS landscape and advise accordingly on how these policies, strategies and technical guidelines can most effectively be incorporated to enable the Mission to maintain the fidelity and relevance of its HIV/AIDS programs.
- Identify opportunities for integrated "state of the art" approaches, providing technical assessment and recommended strategies to pilot innovative interventions. Provide expert oversight and guidance to USAID implementing partners on newly emerging and highly efficacious approaches to HIV/AIDS program implementation.
Project Planning, Management, Monitoring and Evaluation
- Provide strategic and technical leadership in the preparation of key annual and midterm planning and reporting documents including the Country Operational Plan, Operational Plan, Congressional Budget Justifications, Technical Notifications, Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual Progress Reports.
- Support country-level PEPFAR annual budget preparation process, providing technical assistance to US financial teams and technical working groups in completing the PEPFAR Funding Allocation to Strategy Tool (FAST) and any other new tools that may be provided for use in the planning processes.
- Provide oversight to the annual HIV/AIDS budget and ensure costs remain within budget planning levels and that efficiency is maximized.
- Analytically assess the HIV/AIDS portfolio, the performance of partners, the available budget, the need for additional activities or ending activities, and facilitate design of new projects or activities necessary to achieve strategic objectives.
- Participate or take the lead on each stage of project design for new activities, including drafting and getting approval for concept papers, writing scopes of work, evaluating applications/proposals, and starting up new projects.
- Ensure that implementing partners abide by their reporting requirements, including quarterly reports, trip reports, accruals, PMPs, annual reports, and other requirements such as PEPFAR reporting or other requests. This includes supportive guidance to other technical and support staff in the HIV/AIDS office as necessary.
- Lead routine meetings with implementing partners to discuss technical and programmatic direction of the HIV/AIDS program. Conduct field visits to USAID-supported HIV/AIDS activities to meet with implementing partners and government health officials as appropriate to provide technical, programmatic, and administrative guidance as
- Maintain a technical portfolio as Contracting Officer's Representative/Agreement Officer's Representative (COR/AOR) and/or Activity Manager, which includes review and approval of workplans, budgets, quarterly and annual reports, performance monitoring plans, monitoring activities through field visits and ensuring that financial reporting (accruals/vouchers) are submitted to the Financial Management Office as required.
- Identify opportunities and strengthen existing opportunities for integration of HIV/AIDS with health, economic growth and governance activities, and other areas of the Mission as appropriate.
- Technically advise and makes recommendations on the need for short-term technical assistance (STTA) from USAID/Washington central projects and write the technical components of the scope of work for the consultants.
- In collaboration with other members of the Health Office, manage the HIV/AIDS analytical agenda for national HIV/AIDS surveys such as the UHIA and other studies.
- In collaboration with other Health Office staff, initiate and coordinate targeted analyses of HIV/AIDS data to generate trends and patterns to inform planning and programming.
- Participate in and ensure the effectiveness of Site Improvement Monitoring System (SIMS) and other field visits to improve quality of service delivery.
Representation and Reporting
- Represent USAID and PEPFAR at designated national, regional and international meetings that relate to HIV/AIDS including regular participation in national level HIV/AIDS technical working groups and related committees.
- Represent USAID on the inter-agency US PEPFAR Inter-Agency Technical Team.
- As requested by the Mission Director, Health Office Director or Deputy Director, represent USAID at meetings outside of the HIV/AIDS field when needed.
- Organize site visits and prepare orientation materials for delegations from Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator (OGAC), USAID Headquarters, State Department, and other agencies.
- As a member of the PEPFAR Team, respond flexibly and capably to a wide range of work-related requirements including responding to requests for information from USAID/Washington, Congress and OGAC.
- Establish strategic working relationships with senior government officials at the national and district level, donor agencies, civil society organizations, private sector health counterparts and medical associations to enhance regular and timely sharing of information on HIV interventions in the country, including changes in key policies, and legal and regulatory environments that could affect the implementation of USAID programs.
- Serve as the Mission's representative on all inter-agency forums related to HIV/AIDS.
- Prepares reports and responses to USAID/Washington requests for information.
- The contractor is eligible for temporary duty (TDY) travel to the United States, or to other Missions abroad, to participate in the "Foreign Service National" Fellowship Program, in accordance with USAID policy.
Supervisory Relationship
- The USAID Project Management Specialist (HIV/AIDS) will report to the Health Office Director, Deputy Director, or his/her designee. Most assignments are self-generated and occur in the normal course of work and the incumbent exercises independents in most phases of his/her job responsibilities but determines those situations that must be coordinated with the supervisor or other team members. Completed work is accepted as technically correct and the overall work is reviewed in terms of results achieved.
Supervisory Controls
- The USAID Project Management Specialist (HIV/AIDS) will not have supervisory responsibilities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Education: A Master's degree in Public Health, International Development, Health, Social or Behavioral Sciences, Organizational Development, Epidemiology, Biology, Infectious Disease, Political Science, or Business Administration.
- Prior Work Experience: A minimum of seven (7) years of progressively responsible experience in public health programming in developing or middle-income countries, with experience spent on HIV/AIDS-related work in Africa are required.
- Physical Demands: The work requested does not involve undue physical demands.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://uploads.mwp.mprod.getusinfo.com/uploads/sites/63/2023/09/Solicitation-PMS-HIV-AIDS-Spec-Sept-2023-OIO-003.pdf
