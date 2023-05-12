Job Description
EcoCash Holdings is looking for a versatile and dynamic IS Project Manager to join its IS Projects Team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing and coordinating cross-function Information Systems projects to ensure timely delivery of projects within budgeted costs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops project management plans that guide the implementation of the projects.Identifies and develops project requirements to establish project deliverables, using techniques and the project charter.
- Develops the project communications plan through extensive consultations, and from the stakeholder needs analysis.Identifies high-level risks, assumptions, and constraints using historical data and expert judgment and develops Risk Management Plan.
- Directs project kick-off through conducting meetings with all key stakeholders to review the overall project plan and gain consensus.
- Carries out assessment and develops stabilisation plan for projects that re seriously out of schedule, over budget, and of unacceptable quality.
- Develops Project governance model through adoption of detailed processes.Defines project scope and change management plan.
- Develops project schedules and monitors cost plans.
- Executes stabilization plans for troubled projects to bring them back within the approved baseline, cost, and quality standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- 4 Years Industry experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/project-manager-3/
Deadline: 16 May 2023