Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a versatile and dynamic IS Project Manager to join its IS Projects Team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing and coordinating cross-function Information Systems projects to ensure timely delivery of projects within budgeted costs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops project management plans that guide the implementation of the projects.Identifies and develops project requirements to establish project deliverables, using techniques and the project charter.

Develops the project communications plan through extensive consultations, and from the stakeholder needs analysis.Identifies high-level risks, assumptions, and constraints using historical data and expert judgment and develops Risk Management Plan.

Directs project kick-off through conducting meetings with all key stakeholders to review the overall project plan and gain consensus.

Carries out assessment and develops stabilisation plan for projects that re seriously out of schedule, over budget, and of unacceptable quality.

Develops Project governance model through adoption of detailed processes.Defines project scope and change management plan.

Develops project schedules and monitors cost plans.

Executes stabilization plans for troubled projects to bring them back within the approved baseline, cost, and quality standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

4 Years Industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/project-manager-3/

Deadline: 16 May 2023