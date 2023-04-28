Pindula
Project Manager (Elections)

Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above. Reports to: Executive Director

The appointment is made on a fixed term contract basis with an initial probation period of three months. Duration:10 Months.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Real Time Project Execution: Lead the day-to-day implementation of the Project from inception to completion.
  • Systems Development and Implementation
  • Compliance and Risk Management
  • Budget Management
  • Provide Overall Supervision, Guidance and Coordination, to the 10 Provincial Coordinators on the Project
  • Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting, Accountability and Learning: Facilitate the compilation of the project reports (financial and narrative) to meet the project funders’ requirements.
  • Executive and Management Support: Any other duties as may be reasonably requested by the Executive Director to support management in the completion of project-related tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant professional qualification/ post-graduate degree.
  • Election Management experience.
  • Minimum 8 years comparative experience in managing and facilitating processes in challenging environments.
  • Familiar with donor context and requirements.
  • Clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.
  • Ability to Travel.

Competencies

  • Strategic thinking.
  • Analytical thinking.
  • Judgement.
  • Decisiveness.

IT/ Technical Skills

  • Word for windows.
  • Excel would be an advantage.
  • Internet know-how.
  • E-mail.
  • Social media applications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Zimbabwe Institute (ZI) is a non-government policy think tank that has operated within Zimbabwe since 2002 and uses its experience of over a decade of negotiating uncertain and fragile situations to work with key stakeholders towards democracy. The institute works with political parties to create space for parties to engage in frank and constructive dialogue and develop consensus on national issues, policies and strategies. ZI facilitates continuous engagements and interaction of political parties outside the formal structures of government and parliament through an inter-party dialogue process to tackle issues of mutual interest.

Address: 26 Lomagundi Road, Avondale, Harare

Website: http://www.zimbabweinstitute.org

