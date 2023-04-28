Project Manager (Elections)

Job Description

Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above. Reports to: Executive Director

The appointment is made on a fixed term contract basis with an initial probation period of three months. Duration:10 Months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Real Time Project Execution: Lead the day-to-day implementation of the Project from inception to completion.

Systems Development and Implementation

Compliance and Risk Management

Budget Management

Provide Overall Supervision, Guidance and Coordination, to the 10 Provincial Coordinators on the Project

Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting, Accountability and Learning: Facilitate the compilation of the project reports (financial and narrative) to meet the project funders’ requirements.

Executive and Management Support: Any other duties as may be reasonably requested by the Executive Director to support management in the completion of project-related tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant professional qualification/ post-graduate degree.

Election Management experience.

Minimum 8 years comparative experience in managing and facilitating processes in challenging environments.

Familiar with donor context and requirements.

Clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.

Ability to Travel.

Competencies

Strategic thinking.

Analytical thinking.

Judgement.

Decisiveness.

IT/ Technical Skills

Word for windows.

Excel would be an advantage.

Internet know-how.

E-mail.

Social media applications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter

Deadline: 28 April 2023