Project Manager (Elections)

Job Description
Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above. Reports to: Executive Director
The appointment is made on a fixed term contract basis with an initial probation period of three months. Duration:10 Months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Real Time Project Execution: Lead the day-to-day implementation of the Project from inception to completion.
- Systems Development and Implementation
- Compliance and Risk Management
- Budget Management
- Provide Overall Supervision, Guidance and Coordination, to the 10 Provincial Coordinators on the Project
- Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting, Accountability and Learning: Facilitate the compilation of the project reports (financial and narrative) to meet the project funders’ requirements.
- Executive and Management Support: Any other duties as may be reasonably requested by the Executive Director to support management in the completion of project-related tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant professional qualification/ post-graduate degree.
- Election Management experience.
- Minimum 8 years comparative experience in managing and facilitating processes in challenging environments.
- Familiar with donor context and requirements.
- Clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.
- Ability to Travel.
Competencies
- Strategic thinking.
- Analytical thinking.
- Judgement.
- Decisiveness.
IT/ Technical Skills
- Word for windows.
- Excel would be an advantage.
- Internet know-how.
- E-mail.
- Social media applications.
Other
How to Apply
Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter
Deadline: 28 April 2023