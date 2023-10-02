Project Manager - GCF Project (Harare)

Manage the accurate and timely high-quality results reporting on the progress of the project and achievement of annual targets to the Project Steering Committee and GCF. Ensure that GCF and UNDP reports are prepared according to UNDP’s SOPs, and quality standards and in line with the contractual obligations to GCF; and ensure that all internal and external reports are submitted by deadlines.

Establish adequate monitoring procedures and systems throughout project activities in consultation and collaboration with Ministry, UNDP, and consultants and; ensure that adequate systems are in place to gather data and information for project monitoring and that systematic monitoring of project progress against targets is undertaken, including regular field trips for monitoring purposes.

Assess project impact and oversee the appropriateness and accuracy of methods used to verify progress and results.

Maintaining collaborative working relationships among key project partners, partners and donors

Ensure and coordinate the provision of high-quality technical advice and the building of collaborative partnerships.

Establish, maintain and facilitate strategic dialogue between UNDP Staff, project staff and Government officials at national and local levels, in project’s area of work.

Establish strong collaborative relationship with the ZRBF project team, implementing partners and stakeholders as well as identify and establish collaborative partnerships with ongoing initiatives.

Ensure appropriate inputs into the collaborative platforms including the National Resilience Building Platform.

Ensure that the Project systematically builds capacities of stakeholders through introduction of innovation and best practices, access to knowledge and expertise and promote their application to project implementation.

Promote teamwork, information sharing and collaboration within the Project Team and between the Project Team and the Government partners and UNDP.

Coordinate the advisory activities of the project technical advisors and ensure that technical outputs are provided according to plans and up to highest technical standards and review and clear technical outputs for quality.

Effective Staff Management and Supervision of the Project Management Unit

Establish performance objectives and standards and ensure timely and appropriate feedback, guidance, and support to ensure optimum performance as well as undertake performance evaluation of project management staff.

Develop TORs for consultancies and other short-term jobs support and supervise consultants as well as oversee effective provision of services to project stakeholders as required.

Promote skills development of project staff through coaching and mentoring.

Effective project budget and resources management

Manage project disbursement schedules from GCF and co-financing from UNDP and Government ensuring co-financing is timely disbursed and accounted for.

Mobilize personnel, goods, and services, including training, drafting and reviewing work or goods specifications and overseeing all contractors’ work.

Ensure appropriate management of project assets, attendance records, filing system and support audit and Implement audit recommendations for the project as well as provide inputs to audit management responses.

Oversee the appropriate use of project funds as well as the consistent application of UNDP rules and regulations. Manage requests for the provision of financial resources by UNDP, through the advance of funds, direct payments, or reimbursement using the FACE (Fund Authorization and Certificate of Expenditures).

Monitor budget implementation and accounting to ensure accuracy and reliability of project expenditure.

Monitor and ensure compliance of project activities with social and environmental safeguards;

Coordinate preparation of financial reports to UNDP, as required.

Knowledge capturing, management and dissemination

Ensure capturing and disseminations of lessons learnt during project implementation and facilitate the Project’s representation and/or participation in international knowledge networks to draw on and share best practice and lessons learned.

Facilitate knowledge building and management.

Ensure that project communications activities are being implemented.

Institutional Arrangements

The Project Manager reports to the UNDP Programme Specialist Poverty Reduction Environment and Climate Change (PRECC). S/he will also work in liaison with the UNDP colleagues, Regional Technical Advisors, Partners and Government-nominated project focal points. The Project Manager will be responsible for the overall supervision of all project personnel. The Project Manager will be located at UNDP Country Office and should be willing to commute regularly to various meetings in ministries and on-site.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree or equivalent in Climate Change, Agriculture, Rural Development, Project Management, Business Administration, or related field.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with additional two years of qualifying experience will be given due consideration in lieu of advanced university degree.

Experience:

Minimum of 7 years (with Master’s degree)e or 9 years (with Bachelor’s degree) of relevant experience at the national or international level in design, planning, implementation, management/coordination, monitoring and evaluation of complex development projects and establishing inter-relationships among international organization and national governments;

At least 3 years’ experience in working on climate change adaptation projects preferably designing, managing or providing technical advisory services to large donor funded complex adaptation projects.

Demonstrable knowledge and familiarity with multilateral/bilateral donor agencies like GCF, GEF, EU funding and reporting modalities.

Demonstrable technical expertise and knowledge in climate change adaptation, agriculture and livelihoods.

Demonstrable knowledge and familiarity with GCF and GEF funding modality and prior experience in the UN System is an advantage.

Experience in rural development setup and the Agriculture Sector in Zimbabwe is desired.

Previous experience with the UN or international donor-funded projects.

Extensive project management experience including results-based management, monitoring and evaluation.

Experience in managing large-funded donor projects with a minimum of US$5 million.

Language: English (Proficiency Requirement – High in oral and written); Ndebele, Shona or other languages spoken in the areas of project operation is desirable.

Other

