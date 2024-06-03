Project Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to lead our Capex projects from initiation to delivery. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing project scope, timelines, budget, and resources to ensure successful project outcomes. The Project Manager will coordinate cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and vendors to achieve project objectives.

The incumbent will ensure efficient coordination of all functions to ensure smooth execution with minimum disruptions to existing operations. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Chief Operating Officer and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and manage project plans, scope, timelines, budget, and resource allocation.

Lead and coordinate cross-functional teams, including setting goals, monitoring progress, and providing guidance and support.

Communicate and manage expectations with stakeholders, including project sponsors, customers, and team members.

Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks and issues.

Manage project budget, track expenses, and ensure cost-effectiveness.

Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and customer requirements.

Coordinate and communicate project progress, issues, and changes to stakeholders.

Manage vendor relationships, contracts, and performance.

Track project progress, identify and address deviations, and take corrective action.

Document and apply lessons learned to improve future project management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., engineering, business administration).

Project management certification (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2).

Minimum 5 -7 years of project management experience in industry projects.

Skills and Attributes: