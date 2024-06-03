Project Manager (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to lead our Capex projects from initiation to delivery. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing project scope, timelines, budget, and resources to ensure successful project outcomes. The Project Manager will coordinate cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and vendors to achieve project objectives.
The incumbent will ensure efficient coordination of all functions to ensure smooth execution with minimum disruptions to existing operations. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Chief Operating Officer and will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and manage project plans, scope, timelines, budget, and resource allocation.
- Lead and coordinate cross-functional teams, including setting goals, monitoring progress, and providing guidance and support.
- Communicate and manage expectations with stakeholders, including project sponsors, customers, and team members.
- Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks and issues.
- Manage project budget, track expenses, and ensure cost-effectiveness.
- Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and customer requirements.
- Coordinate and communicate project progress, issues, and changes to stakeholders.
- Manage vendor relationships, contracts, and performance.
- Track project progress, identify and address deviations, and take corrective action.
- Document and apply lessons learned to improve future project management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., engineering, business administration).
- Project management certification (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2).
- Minimum 5 -7 years of project management experience in industry projects.
Skills and Attributes:
- Strong project management, leadership, communication, problem-solving, and analytical skills.
- Familiarity with FMCG and Food industry-specific regulations, standards, and best practices.
- Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Asana, Jira) and technical skills relevant to the industry.
- Understanding of business operations, finance, and marketing principles.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons who meet the above specifications should send their written applications supported by a concise CV by the 07th of June 2024 to the below email:
NB: Your email subject should read Project Manager application. recruit@dairibord.co.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (DZPL) is the flagship subsidiary of Dairibord Holdings Limited.In July 1997, Dairibord became the first state- owned company in Zimbabwe to privatise, and listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange the same year. It is a manufacturer and marketer of quality milks, foods and beverage products