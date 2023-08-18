Project Manager: Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (Harare)

Job Description

The Project Manager will provide technical and programmatic oversight of project activities related to the Strengthening Health Emergency, Preparedness, Response and Resilience (SHEPRAR) Project that aims to support the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and stakeholders to strengthen surveillance and PHEOC activities, particularly in response to the Health Emergencies and Outbreaks. He/she will work closely with MoHCC, UN Partners (WHO, UNICEF and UNOCHA) as well as other partners working in the EPR space to plan, implement and monitor project activities. The project manager will regularly attend relevant meetings such as the EPR Technical Working Group, and the Health Cluster as assigned by the Health Technical Advisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee all aspects of SHEPRAR project and all Health in emergencies projects implementation including monitoring of work done by partners and service providers

Oversee and ensure high-quality and timely project implementation

Establish and track project progress through detailed weekly activity monitoring and reporting

Participate in project tender committee meetings and provide input for an informed decision-making process by the committee

Participate in program development and grant acquisition to mobilize additional resources for Emergency Health programming

Work with relevant internal and external stakeholders to build capacity and establish effective project implementation structures.

Visit project sites, understand needs and respond to queries for information from internal and external stakeholders as relevant.

Responsible for the accurate budgeting and monitoring of project expenditures on a monthly basis.

Track expenditure incurred by the Health Emergency team and ensure project inputs are matched by the achievement of targets

Maintain program quality through compliance with Funding Partner, World Vision and other international standards.

Identify and monitor risks, and manage and escalate issues.

Represent World Vision at UN/ NGO/ donor meetings, joint agency assessments, and task forces for Emergencies Preparedness and Response (EPR).

Ensure all project sites have sufficient donor visibility according to Funding Partner requirements

Develop and maintain networks with other NGOs, local governmental departments, agencies, churches, etc.

Develop/ maintain relationships with Funding partners and Support Offices and provide regular updates along with the Resource Development and Donor Engagement (RDDE) team.

Coordinate the development and dissemination of impact and evidence-based program documentation.

Submit reports in a timely manner meeting all reporting requirements.

Manage the coordination of project baselines, interim and final evaluation.

Manage reports from various stakeholders.

Present regular progress and impact reports at appropriate meetings.

Ensure all key documents are filed in a systematic manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree in Public Health, Epidemiology, Environmental Health, Disaster Management

Undergraduate degree in health-related fields such as Public Health, Environmental Health, and Health Promotion.

Sound knowledge and experience in Epidemiology and Disease Control thematic areas which include Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR), Incident Management Systems (IMS), Public Health Emergency Operation Centres (PHEOC).

Previous liaison experience with government and partners.

Experience in multi-sectoral development approaches.

Ability to complete tasks in a timely, cost-effective way.

Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/login?redirect=%2Fen-US%2FWorldVisionInternational%2Fjob%2FZimbabwe-National-Office%2FProject-Manager_R23468%2Fapply%2FapplyManually%3Fq%3Dzimbabwe

NB: Qualified women are encouraged to apply. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis. World Vision does not require payment at any point in the recruitment process and does not have third parties that hire on World Vision Zimbabwe's behalf.