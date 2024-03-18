Project Manager: ICT, – LEVEL 7 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for Managing ICT Projects in line with the adopted project Management Framework and ensuring ICT Projects are aligned to ICT Strategy as well as ZIMRA strategy.

Maintain and enforce a standard approach to project management aligned to the Authority’s environmental variables, and policies and with good practice based on defined process and use of appropriate technology.

Ensure that the approach covers the full life cycle and disciplines to be followed, including the management of scope, resources, risk, cost, quality, time, communication, stakeholder involvement, procurement, change control, integration and benefit realization.

Ensure that each project has one or more sponsors with sufficient authority to manage the execution of the project within the overall program.

Ensure that key stakeholders and sponsors within the enterprise (business and IT) agree on and accept the requirements for the project, including the definition of project success (acceptance) criteria and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Ensure that the project definition describes the requirements for a project communication plan that identifies internal and external project communications.

Track the execution of a project, put in place mechanisms such as regular reporting and stagegate, release or phase reviews, to occur promptly and with appropriate approval.

Maintain the project plan and any dependent plans (e.g., risk plan, quality plan, benefits realization plan, communication plan). Ensure that the plans are up to date and reflect actual progress and approved material changes.

Establish a project baseline (e.g., cost, schedule, scope, quality) that is appropriately reviewed, approved and incorporated into the integrated project plan.

Prepare and execute a quality management plan, processes and practices that align with quality management standards (QMS).

Maintain and review a project risk register of all potential project risks and a risk mitigation log of all project issues and their resolution.

Obtain stakeholder acceptance of project deliverables and transfer ownership.

Define and apply key steps for project closure, including post-implementation reviews that assess whether a project attained the desired results.

Plan and execute post-implementation reviews to determine whether projects delivered expected results.

Collect lessons learnt regularly, and upon completion of the project from the project participants.

Qualifications and Experience

A Graduate Degree in BSc in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Studies and Computer Science or equivalent.

Post-graduate degree in Business Management qualification is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years’ experience in ICT and business, a year of which should be in the tactical or strategic management level.

At least one (1) years’ experience and exposure to ICT Projects at an organizational scale Project Management Certification at Practitioner Level (PMP, Prince2, AGILE)

Certification in ICT Control and Management (COBIT).

Job Skills and Competencies:

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: