Project Manager Nature Based Solutions (Harare)

Job Description

We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and highly qualified Project Manager – Nature Based Solutions to ensure WWF Zimbabwe integrate Nature Based Solutions into conservation area management interventions in collaboration with program beneficiaries, including conservation partners, local communities, national authorities, and traditionally marginalized groups – particularly women. In addition, the initiative aims to improve the resilience of ecosystems and people of all genders to current and future climate change (Ultimate Outcome 1000).

Contract Type: Fixed Term