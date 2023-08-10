Project Manager Nature Based Solutions (Harare)
Job Description
We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.
We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and highly qualified Project Manager – Nature Based Solutions to ensure WWF Zimbabwe integrate Nature Based Solutions into conservation area management interventions in collaboration with program beneficiaries, including conservation partners, local communities, national authorities, and traditionally marginalized groups – particularly women. In addition, the initiative aims to improve the resilience of ecosystems and people of all genders to current and future climate change (Ultimate Outcome 1000).
Contract Type: Fixed Term
Mission of the Department: To coordinate implementation of this upcoming project in the WWF Country Office, specifically, the KAZA Landscape in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides general technical, programmatic, administrative and communications oversight
- Ensure effective and efficient management, coordination and implementation of the Climate Adaptation and Protected Areas (CAPA) Initiative.
- Lead the development and compilation of project implementation plans (PIPs), Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) strategy, project milestones, budgets and reports.
- Tracking progress and supporting the in-country implementation of activities.
- Coordination with local partners and stakeholders including sub-grantees and local communities.
- Lead timely preparation of quality narrative and financial reports for submission to the funder in collaboration with relevant staff from WWF Zimbabwe and other WWF offices.
- Provide updates internally and externally about project progress, potential barriers, and proposed solutions through regular in-person/virtual meetings.
- Participate in the planning and organization of in-country meetings, workshops, programs and other initiatives hosted or facilitated by the Initiative.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science, Natural Sciences (e.g., geography, forestry, ecology, human-ecology, sociology, economics). A Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Relevant knowledge and experience in planning, designing, management and/or implementation of Nature Based Solutions (NbS) for climate resilience, water quality and other ecosystem services.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience with at least 3 years at project management level in natural resources management programs with preferred focus on nature-based solutions, protected areas management, climate change adaptation/ mitigation, and/ or conservation.
- Experience developing and managing work-plans, budgets and reporting for large bi-lateral and or multi-lateral donors.
Skills & Competencies:
- A team player with strong inter-personal skills demonstrated by the ability to work in a multicultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity.
- Highly motivated self-starter, with exemplary organizational and stakeholder engagement skills, and a genuine interest in working for a sustainable future.
- Able to work under minimal supervision with high level of resilience and strong oral and written communication skills in English.
- Aligns with the core values of WWF: Courage, Integrity, Respect & Collaboration.
Other
How to Apply
Email a cover letter and Curriculum Vitae clearly indicating “Project Manager Nature Based Solutions” in the subject line to hrmanager@wwf.org.zw.
NB: WWF is an equal opportunity employer and committed to having a diverse workforce. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and work permit restrictions apply.
Deadline: 10 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
WWF Zimbabwe
WWF has been working in Zimbabwe since 1985. It is part of WWF International, an international organisation operating in about 100 countries.
WWF Zimbabwe has vast experience in the sustainable use of natural resources and was the first country in Africa to develop an alternative approach to the management of wildlife outside protected areas using community based natural resources management approaches. The goal of the office is to "Contribute to the creation of a Zimbabwe with well managed networks of wild areas that co-exist with a society thriving on a sustainable natural resource based economy”.