Project Manager (Protection & Nutrition Emergency Response)

Job Description

The Project Manager will provide technical and programmatic oversight of project activities related to the USAID/Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) funded Protection and Nutrition Emergency Response for Mudzi (PRONE for Mudzi) Project that aims to support the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and stakeholders to strengthen emergency nutrition and protection response in Mudzi District. He/she will work closely with MoHCC as well as other partners working in the nutrition and protection space to plan, implement and monitor project interventions which include MiYCN-e, IMAM, PD-Hearth, Supplementary Nutrition Assistance (Vouchers), GBV Prevention and Response and Disability Inclusion. The project manager will regularly represent WVZ in various platforms such as the nutrition, cash and protection clusters, nutrition technical working groups (TWGs) as assigned by the Health and Nutrition Technical Advisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee all aspects of the PRONE for Mudzi project implementation including monitoring of work done by partners and service providers·

Oversee and ensure high quality and timely project implementation.

Establish and track project progress through detailed weekly activity monitoring and reporting.

Participate in project tender committee meetings and provide input for an informed decision-making process by the committee.

Participate in program development and grant acquisition to mobilize additional resources for health and nutrition programming.

Work with relevant internal and external stakeholders to build capacity and establish effective project implementation structures.

Visit project sites, understand needs and respond to queries for information from internal and external stakeholders as relevant.

Responsible for the accurate budgeting and monitoring of project expenditure on a monthly basis.

Track expenditure incurred by the PRONE for Mudzi team and ensure project inputs are matched by achievement of targets.

Maintain program quality through compliance with Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA), World Vision US and other international standards.

Identify and monitor risks, manage and escalate issues by timely informing the Health Technical Advisor and other resource persons accordingly​.

Represent World Vision at UN/NGO/donor meetings, joint agency assessments, and technical working groups.

Ensure all project sites have sufficient donor visibility according to BHA donor requirements

Develop and maintain networks with other NGOs, local governmental departments, agencies, churches, etc.

Develop/maintain relationships with Funding partners and Support Offices and provide regular updates along with the Resource Development and Donor Engagement (RDDE) team

Coordinate the development and dissemination of impact and evidence-based program documentation.

Submit reports in a timely manner meeting all reporting requirements.

Manage the coordination of project baselines, interim and final evaluations

Manage reports from various stakeholders.

Present regular progress and impact reports at appropriate meetings.

Ensure all key documents are filed in a systematic manner​.

Qualifications and Experience

Undergraduate degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Health Promotion.

Master’s Degree in Public Health, Nutrition, Social Sciences.

Sound knowledge and experience in Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition in Emergencies (MIYCN-e), Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM), Simplified Approaches to Acute Malnutrition Treatment, Positive Deviance Hearth (PD-Hearth).

Previous liaison experience with government, donors and partners.

Previous experience managing United States Government funded projects over US$1 Million

Experience in managing complex and multi-sectoral humanitarian/emergency approaches.

Ability to complete tasks in a timely, cost-effective way.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

To Appyl Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Project-Manager--Protection---Nutrition-Emergency-Response-_R24314?redirect=%252Fen-US%252FWorldVisionInternational%252Fjob%252FBulawayo%252C-Zimbabwe%252FAccountability--Monitoring---Evaluation-Officer_R24318%252Fapply%252FapplyManually&locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

NB: Shortlisting will be done as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply.