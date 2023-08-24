Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Project Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will coordinate all project activities and supervision of staff in the project ensuring that all such activities meet the expected deliverable of the project.
- The Manager will be responsible for coordination of all project-related activities.
- Organize workshops, project visits, and training as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Development Studies or related qualification.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience on OVC and Psychosocial support Programmes.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 August 2023
The Salvation Army
