Project Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will coordinate all project activities and supervision of staff in the project ensuring that all such activities meet the expected deliverable of the project.

The Manager will be responsible for coordination of all project-related activities.

Organize workshops, project visits, and training as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Development Studies or related qualification.

Minimum 5 years’ experience on OVC and Psychosocial support Programmes.

AN Compilation of monthly reports of activities in the project’ kids clubs and VSLA groups offering technical support to Kids Clubs and VSLA groups to ensure that the desired outcomes are achieved.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.