Project Nurse (Beitbridge)

Job Description

Pangaea Zimbabwe is an independent Zimbabwean entity registered as a local PVO in Pangaea Zimbabwe strives to transform the lives of underserved populations by working to increase access to quality, responsive, evidence based, client-centered comprehensive health services through facility and community engagement and policy advocacy.

The CATALYST Study (Catalyzing access to new prevention products to stop HIV) is a multi-year, multi-country study seeking to understand the feasibility and acceptability of providing new options for HIV prevention. The study involves both quantitative and qualitative methods also include an implementation component. This posting is for a Nurse who will provide SRH and HIV prevention health services to females using HIV prevention methods.

Duties and Responsibilities

Working under the supervision of the Country Study Coordinator, the Project Nurse will be mainly responsible for ensuring the delivery of adolescent and youth-friendly primary care, HIV, and SRH service to study clients presenting to the facility.

Providing HIV testing and counseling services to adolescents, young people, and all other clients presenting to the Beitbridge Wellness Centre.

Entering HTS data accurately and correctly in the MOHCC M&E tools.

Conducting daily HTS controls to ensure internal quality assurance in rapid HIV testing.

Providing PrEP services (Screening, Initiation, Choice Counselling, and follow-up for subsequent visits).

Providing daily health talks to clients including the CATALYST Study, PrEP Choice, STIs, GBV/IPV, FP Choice, and Mental Health.

Screening, counseling, and management of STIs.

Screening, counseling, and providing short-term and long-term contraception.

Treatment of minor ailments and referral of clients with complicated cases to the next level of care.

Providing psychosocial support to young people.

Mapping referral pathways and referring clients to other service providers depending on their different needs.

Maintaining clinical inventory and stock cards, ordering consumables and study-related products ensuring no stock-outs.

Preparing a monthly work plan.

Compilation and submission of weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports including PZAT reports, MOHCC Monthly Return Forms, and Quasi MRFs.

Registration and compliance with regulatory boards.

Attending and participating in stakeholder meetings and presenting progress reports with partner organizations and government departments.

Qualifications and Experience

A Primary Care Nurse with a Certificate in Nursing.

Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and in possession of a valid practising certificate.

Valid Certificate in Rapid HIV Testing and Counselling.

A post-basic qualification is an added advantage.

5 years’ experience as a Primary Care Nurse and 2 years’ experience in clinical management of HIV.

Candidates with qualifications and experience in counselling services have an added advantage.

Demonstrable ability to work with Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYWs).

Knowledge of the National HIV prevention guidelines and EDLIZ.

Familiar with national guidelines, SOPs and protocols, especially for HIV and SRH service.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualifying candidates can send their Curriculum Vitae and Application to: admin@pzat.org

NB: Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023