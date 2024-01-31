Project Officer - MEAL (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.
The successful candidate will provide support to Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) project activities of serving the poor and vulnerable. His/her thorough and service-oriented approach will ensure that the project consistently applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the impact of its benefits to those we serve.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting compliance with agency and donor MEAL requirements.
- Providing technical leadership for quality MEAL design, including tools and methods, appropriate to scope, context, and technical requirements of the project.
- Supporting the planning and execution of routine quality data collection, baseline surveys, post distribution monitoring, mid-term surveys and end of project evaluations to track project progress and impact.
- Leading project level implementation of effective complaints and response systems, along with information provision systems, in collaboration with field-level operational staff and district stakeholders.
- Promoting data for decision making through the integration of data analysis, reflection, interpretation and its use within ongoing projects’ activities.
- Working with MEAL staff to incorporate the use of ICT4D into data collection, analysis, presentation, reporting, and storage.
- Leading simple analysis and reflective discussions on ongoing project monitoring data.
- Fostering respectful relationships with community members and stakeholders.
- Collaborating with the Logistic Officer in ensuring proper commodity tracking in line with CRS guidelines.
- Building the capacity of project staff, partners and other stakeholders in participatory and systemic approaches of Theory of Change, monitoring and evaluation, data collection and management, and Collaborative Learning and Adaptation (CLA) methods as necessary.
- Identifying staff capacity needs and technical assistance needs of partner organizations and contributing to capacity strengthening and developing the required interventions to support quality project implementation.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics, Operations Research, Development Studies, or any other related program preferred.
- A Minimum of 3 years of work experience relevant to job responsibilities preferably in an NGO environment.
- Experience in participatory action planning and community engagement preferred.
- Experience in monitoring projects and collecting relevant data.
- Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), (SPSS, Databases, GIS).
Other
How to Apply
Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Project Officer (MEAL)” in the email subject line.
Please submit your applications by Wednesday, 31 January 2024, to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
CRS does not charge application fees or processing fees to potential applicants or any fee throughout the recruitment process.
Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. CRS carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. We welcome as a part of our staff people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need. CRS’ processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.
By applying for this job, the candidate understands and acknowledges that CRS requires its staff to treat all people with dignity and respect. Further, s/he understands that if successful, s/he will be subject to a comprehensive background check, and personal/professional references will be asked to evaluate the candidate's behaviors related to safeguarding-related topics.
Catholic Relief Services
Catholic Relief Services was founded in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to serve World War II survivors in Europe. Catholic Relief Services eases suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality.
