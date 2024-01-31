Project Officer - MEAL (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.

The successful candidate will provide support to Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) project activities of serving the poor and vulnerable. His/her thorough and service-oriented approach will ensure that the project consistently applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the impact of its benefits to those we serve.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting compliance with agency and donor MEAL requirements.

Providing technical leadership for quality MEAL design, including tools and methods, appropriate to scope, context, and technical requirements of the project.

Supporting the planning and execution of routine quality data collection, baseline surveys, post distribution monitoring, mid-term surveys and end of project evaluations to track project progress and impact.

Leading project level implementation of effective complaints and response systems, along with information provision systems, in collaboration with field-level operational staff and district stakeholders.

Promoting data for decision making through the integration of data analysis, reflection, interpretation and its use within ongoing projects’ activities.

Working with MEAL staff to incorporate the use of ICT4D into data collection, analysis, presentation, reporting, and storage.

Leading simple analysis and reflective discussions on ongoing project monitoring data.

Fostering respectful relationships with community members and stakeholders.

Collaborating with the Logistic Officer in ensuring proper commodity tracking in line with CRS guidelines.

Building the capacity of project staff, partners and other stakeholders in participatory and systemic approaches of Theory of Change, monitoring and evaluation, data collection and management, and Collaborative Learning and Adaptation (CLA) methods as necessary.

Identifying staff capacity needs and technical assistance needs of partner organizations and contributing to capacity strengthening and developing the required interventions to support quality project implementation.

Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics, Operations Research, Development Studies, or any other related program preferred.

A Minimum of 3 years of work experience relevant to job responsibilities preferably in an NGO environment.

Experience in participatory action planning and community engagement preferred.

Experience in monitoring projects and collecting relevant data.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), (SPSS, Databases, GIS).

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Project Officer (MEAL)” in the email subject line.