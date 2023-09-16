Project Officers: Livestock x4 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​ Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Community mobilization in the operational wards.

Stakeholder coordination at ward level working closely with ward-based government technical line ministries i.e, Agritex, Veterinary Department and Rural District Council.

Developing, submitting and implementing monthly activity plans to the District Coordinator.

Guiding Enumerators during the registration process and ensuring that registration of targeted people has been conducted as per set standards.

Availing beneficiary training materials for livestock activities to ward-based government technical stakeholders and ensure training is conducted.

Monitoring and reporting of livestock activities, crop and livestock situation and markets monitoring in the assigned wards.

Compiling community feedback issues and making follow-ups.

Ensuring proper record keeping relating to livestock related activities (i.e., primary registers, attendance registers, training material, training summary reports), Non-Food Items (NFI) inventory.

Ensuring that the motor bike assigned to him/her is kept clean and in a sound condition while undertaking bike checks on a daily basis.

Report incidences to the District Coordinator within 24 hours of their occurrence.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Agriculture, Animal Science or equivalent.

Possession of a higher qualification is an added advantage.

Experience with practical field implementation of livestock related projects.

Possession of Class 3 Driver’s License and ability to ride a motor bike is a requirement.

At least two (2) years proven experience in livestock development program.

Good computer skills/ knowledge in SPSS, ODK, Microsoft office package and web conferencing applications.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.