Project Officers (x15)

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Officer will be responsible for:

Stakeholder coordination at ward level working closely with ward-based government technical line ministries i.e, DSD, Agritex, Ministry of Youth, Veterinary Department and Rural District Council, MoHCC.

Developing, submitting, and implementing monthly activity plans to the District Coordinator.

Guiding Enumerators during the registration process and ensuring that registration of targeted people has been conducted as per set standards.

Community mobilization and sensitization.

Ensuring that all the activities that are carried out in the monitored wards are technically sound and are in line with all the social aspects.

Monitoring, quality assurance, training of communities in complementary livelihood activities and stakeholder coordination at Project Officer level.

Redeeming electronic vouchers using Mobile Point of sale Machines (MPOs).

Keeping comprehensive documentation for each project site, carry out food distributions and ensure proper record keeping relating to food distributions.

Facilitate the beneficiary selection, training and monitor complimentary livelihoods activities.

Working closely with the MERL Officer, the Project Officer will assist in data collection relating to the food security situation. The Project Officer should have accepted experience in implementing LSA as well as humanitarian work.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Development Studies, Agriculture, Animal Science or equivalent.

Possession of a higher qualification is an added advantage.

Possession of Class 3 Driver’s License and ability to ride a motor bike.

At least two (2) years proven experience in humanitarian work.

Good computer skills/knowledge in SPSS, ODK, Microsoft office package and web conferencing applications.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR

Hand deliver to Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to The Executive Director.

Please Note That: Qualified Female Candidates Are Encouraged To Apply. MDTC Does Not Charge A Fee At Any Stage Of The Recruitment Process (From Application And Interview).

Deadline: 10 December 2023 at 1200 Hours