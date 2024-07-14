Project Sales Rep (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 3 years sales experience, preferably in the retail of building materials industry.
- Degree in Sales & Marketing or the equivalent.
- Proven track record of securing building materials orders for finished projects.
- Excellent project management skills.
- Ability to communicate technical solutions effectively.
- Strong sales and marketing background.
- Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 17 July 2024
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
