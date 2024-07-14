Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Project Sales Rep (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Jul. 17, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from  suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years sales experience, preferably in the retail of building materials industry.
  • Degree in Sales & Marketing or the equivalent.
  • Proven track record of securing building materials orders for finished projects.
  • Excellent project management skills.
  • Ability to communicate technical solutions effectively.
  • Strong sales and marketing background.
  • Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 17 July 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Head of Marketing, Public Relations, and Communication (Harare)

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Food And Beverage Sales Representative

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Marketing Assistant

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Sales Representative (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback