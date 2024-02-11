Projects Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in one of the leading retail companies in Zimbabwe to fill in the position of a Projects Administrator. The role exists to provide strategic direction on the design and development of the organization’s immovable properties in accordance with company objectives. The role requires an energetic and proactive individual with advanced projects and properties management skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop project proposals, conducts feasibility studies and appraisals for new projects.

Researches and recommends potential sites for new projects informed by the organization’s strategic thrusts and investment philosophy.

Assists in the preparation of annual projects & property development budgets.

Provides guidance to management on property utilization plans in view of the organization’s strategic initiatives.

Reviews plans & drawings for new projects and major renovations.

Participates in the development of scope of work and financial planning for new projects and major renovations.

Conducts periodic inspections of the properties and tenant spaces to ensure compliance with leases and the proper upkeep of the properties.

Liaises with regulatory authorities on regulatory requirements and ensure 100% compliance.

Participates in the vendor/ supplier selection processes relating the company projects.

Participates in the processes of identifying potential properties for acquisition and/or disposal.

Conducts quarterly physical property inspections and generates quarterly property inspection reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Quantity Surveying, Technical Drawing/ Engineering/ Rural & Urban Planning, or related field.

Advanced Diploma in Project Management an added advantage.

At least five years’ experience in administering commercial projects and properties.

Advanced projects & properties management skills.

Excellent working knowledge of SHE standards.

Ability to produce commercial drawings.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.