Projects Administrator/Office Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post in the Department of Engineering Infrastructure and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Administration or equivalent.

At least 5 years post qualification experience of which 2 must have been in the Construction Sector.

Membership of a recognized Professional Institution is required.

A Masters degree in the relevant field is required.

Certification in PMME is an added advantage.

The required attributes of the Projects Administrator will include, but are not limited to:

Demonstrated ability to manage a demanding Engineering Projects Office

Possess astute people management skills, both contract and permanent staff.

Excellent communication , presentation and report writing skills

Ability to liaise with site management teams and facilitate continuous productivity to meet set targets.

Assist in labour resourcing and ensure welfare of workers across building construction sites in liaison with the Human Resources Department.

Must be computer literate.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by an Application letter, Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: