Fidelity Life Assurance

Projects and Facilities Management Assistant: Fidelity Life Asset Management

Fidelity Life Assurance
Oct. 21, 2023
Job Description

Fidelity Life Asset Management, in our Property Department, is currently seeking a dynamic and organized Projects and Facilities Management Assistant to join our team. As a Projects and Facilities Management Assistant, you will play a key role in supporting the implementation and management of various projects and facility operations within our organization. This is a great opportunity for individuals who are detail-oriented, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and have a passion for projects and facilities management.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Suppor he gorination and execution of projects within the Property Department, ensuring adherence to timelines, budgets, and
  • Assist in conducting project research, gathering data, and preparing project documentation, including project plans, schecules, and
  • Colaborate with internal stakeholders, external vendors, and contractors to ensure effective project communication and coordination.
  • Assist in monitoring project progress, identifying potential issues, and taking proactive measures to address them.
  • Support the project team in managing project resources, tracking expenses, and reviewing invoices.

Facilities Management:

  • Assist in coordinating maintenance and repair activities for company facilities, including offices and equipment.
  • Support the implementation and management of preventive maintenance programs to ensure optimal facility functionality and safety.
  • Assist in managing vendor relationships for facility-related services, including cleaning, security, and maintenance.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to identify and address facility-related needs, and ensure timely resolution of any facility-related issues.
  • Assist in monitoring facility expenses and preparing reports to track costs and identify opportunities for cost optimisation.

Documentation and Reporting:

  • Maintain accurate and up-to-date records for projects and facilities, including contracts, permits, and maintenance logs.
  • Assist in preparing reports and presentations related to project progress, facility operations, and key performance indicators.
  • Support the department in analysing data and generating insights to drive continuous improvement in project and facility management processes.

Compliance and Safety:

  • Assist in ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, codes, and standards related to projects and facility operations.
  • Support the implementation and monitoring of safety protocols and procedures to maintain a safe working environment.
  • Assist in conducting regular safety inspections and coordinating training sessions for employees.

Administrative Support:

  • Provide general administrative support to the Property Department, including scheduling meetings, arranging travel, and managing department expenses.
  • Assist in maintaining and updating departmental policies, procedures, and guidelines.
  • Support other ad-hoc projects and tasks as assigned by the department manager.

 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Facilities Management, Project Management, or a related field (equivalent experience may be considered).
  • Prior experience in project management, facilities management, or a similar role is preferred.
  • Strong organisational and time management skills, with the ability to multi-task and prioritize effectively.
  • Excellent attention to detail and a strong problem-solving mindset.
  • Proficient in MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and project management tools.
  • Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently, as well as in a team-oriented environment.
  • Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.
  • Knowledge of local building codes, regulations, and safety standards.
  • Professional certifications in project management or facilities management are a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Take the next step in your career and be part of our mission to deliver exceptional property management services. If you have a passion for project management, facilities operations, and attention to detail, we encourage you to apply.

Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@zimre.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.

Deadline: 21 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Website
+263 735 707 268

.

