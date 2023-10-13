Projects and Facilities Management Assistant: Fidelity Life Asset Management

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records for projects and facilities, including contracts, permits, and maintenance logs.

Assist in preparing reports and presentations related to project progress, facility operations, and key performance indicators.

Support the department in analysing data and generating insights to drive continuous improvement in project and facility management processes.

Compliance and Safety:

Assist in ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, codes, and standards related to projects and facility operations.

Support the implementation and monitoring of safety protocols and procedures to maintain a safe working environment.

Assist in conducting regular safety inspections and coordinating training sessions for employees.

Administrative Support:

Provide general administrative support to the Property Department, including scheduling meetings, arranging travel, and managing department expenses.

Assist in maintaining and updating departmental policies, procedures, and guidelines.

Support other ad-hoc projects and tasks as assigned by the department manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Facilities Management, Project Management, or a related field (equivalent experience may be considered).

Prior experience in project management, facilities management, or a similar role is preferred.

Strong organisational and time management skills, with the ability to multi-task and prioritize effectively.

Excellent attention to detail and a strong problem-solving mindset.

Proficient in MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and project management tools.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently, as well as in a team-oriented environment.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.

Knowledge of local building codes, regulations, and safety standards.

Professional certifications in project management or facilities management are a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Take the next step in your career and be part of our mission to deliver exceptional property management services. If you have a passion for project management, facilities operations, and attention to detail, we encourage you to apply.

Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@zimre.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.

Deadline: 21 October 2023