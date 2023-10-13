Projects and Facilities Management Assistant: Fidelity Life Asset Management
Job Description
Fidelity Life Asset Management, in our Property Department, is currently seeking a dynamic and organized Projects and Facilities Management Assistant to join our team. As a Projects and Facilities Management Assistant, you will play a key role in supporting the implementation and management of various projects and facility operations within our organization. This is a great opportunity for individuals who are detail-oriented, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and have a passion for projects and facilities management.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the coordination and execution of projects within the Property Department, ensuring adherence to timelines, budgets, and quality standards.
- Assist in conducting project research, gathering data, and preparing project documentation, including project plans, schedules, and reports.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders, external vendors, and contractors to ensure effective project communication and coordination.
- Assist in monitoring project progress, identifying potential issues, and taking proactive measures to address them.
- Support the project team in managing project resources, tracking expenses, and reviewing invoices.
Facilities Management:
- Assist in coordinating maintenance and repair activities for company facilities, including offices and equipment.
- Support the implementation and management of preventive maintenance programs to ensure optimal facility functionality and safety.
- Assist in managing vendor relationships for facility-related services, including cleaning, security, and maintenance.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to identify and address facility-related needs, and ensure timely resolution of any facility-related issues.
- Assist in monitoring facility expenses and preparing reports to track costs and identify opportunities for cost optimisation.
Documentation and Reporting:
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date records for projects and facilities, including contracts, permits, and maintenance logs.
- Assist in preparing reports and presentations related to project progress, facility operations, and key performance indicators.
- Support the department in analysing data and generating insights to drive continuous improvement in project and facility management processes.
Compliance and Safety:
- Assist in ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, codes, and standards related to projects and facility operations.
- Support the implementation and monitoring of safety protocols and procedures to maintain a safe working environment.
- Assist in conducting regular safety inspections and coordinating training sessions for employees.
Administrative Support:
- Provide general administrative support to the Property Department, including scheduling meetings, arranging travel, and managing department expenses.
- Assist in maintaining and updating departmental policies, procedures, and guidelines.
- Support other ad-hoc projects and tasks as assigned by the department manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Facilities Management, Project Management, or a related field (equivalent experience may be considered).
- Prior experience in project management, facilities management, or a similar role is preferred.
- Strong organisational and time management skills, with the ability to multi-task and prioritize effectively.
- Excellent attention to detail and a strong problem-solving mindset.
- Proficient in MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and project management tools.
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work independently, as well as in a team-oriented environment.
- Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.
- Knowledge of local building codes, regulations, and safety standards.
- Professional certifications in project management or facilities management are a plus.
Other
How to Apply
Take the next step in your career and be part of our mission to deliver exceptional property management services. If you have a passion for project management, facilities operations, and attention to detail, we encourage you to apply.
Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@zimre.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.
Deadline: 21 October 2023
Fidelity Life Assurance
