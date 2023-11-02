Projects Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Head Finance, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Seek and identify partnerships and funding opportunities and preparation of funding proposals, briefing and presentations in support of resource mobilization.

Participate in programme/ projects planning including budget formulation, implementation and monitoring of the project activities.

Foster and enhance collaboration with the government (MoHCC), donors, private sector and other relevant partners.

Establish and maintain internal and external international networks for the benefit of the Authority’s resource mobilization efforts.

Develop resource mobilization strategy and represent the Authority on resource mobilization initiatives to government, donors, private sector, and other potential funders.

Provide a regular forecast of expected funds.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in the production of annual programme / project delivery targets and guide implementing Divisions/Units to achieve set targets.

Optimize use of existent project funds, monitor progress on agreed results framework and performance indicators and provide timely support for project implementation.

Guides implementing staff to perform required oversight, quality assurance, monitoring, reporting and evaluation.

Prepare terms of reference, design and costing of baseline, evaluations and needs assessment surveys.

Manage stakeholder expectations, day to day project interactions and participate in communication activities to inform stakeholders on progress and changes.

Communicate progress, risks, expectations, timeliness, milestones and other key projects metrics to the Authority and Stakeholders.

Ensure that projects implementation is conducted in accordance with partners’ terms of reference and relevant business processes.

Supervise, monitor and evaluate (M & E) functions and activities.

Guide the development of overall monitoring and evaluation systems for projects implementation.

Prepare project Unit Annual Work Plan.

Develop relevant SOPs for operations of the Unit.

Qualifications and Experience

University Degree in relevant field (Social Sciences, Development Studies, Business Administration or Public Health etc.)

Diploma/ Certification in Project Management, Diploma Health and Supply Chain is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years working experience working with Government Partners and Project Fund/ Grant Management.

Excellent Communication skills is a prerequisite.

Hard-working and ability to deliver within tight deadlines.

Must be computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: