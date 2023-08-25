Proofreader (Harare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Proofreader. The Ideal candidate must be proficient in advanced and basic grammar rules and understand how they are applied within our style guides. The candidate should also be meticulous in noting errors such as punctuation, spelling, and word count, and know how to check statements for accuracy and potential plagiarism issues. The candidate is also expected to communicate with the writers and other staff to ensure documents meet all company guidelines.

The incumbents will report to the Head of Publishing Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review documents for grammar, spelling, and style.

Meet proofreading deadlines.

Fact-cheque dates and other statements for accuracy.

Ensure all text adheres to company policies.

Confirm all submitted writing is original.

Make corrections and edit the document.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Linguistics, English and Communication. Journalism background is an added advantage.

Relevant experience in teaching and proofreading.

Proficiency in basic computer programs such as Microsoft Office.

Familiarity with style guide.

Excellent grammar and communication skills.

Fact-checking and research expertise.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email an application letter, current CVs, copies of educational/professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email