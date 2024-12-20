Proofreader x2 (Harare)

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARMENT

This role requires a keen eye for detail and a strong command of language to maintain the integrity and quality of scholarly publications.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Proofreader is tasked with the meticulous review of academic materials, ensuring they are free from grammatical, spelling, typographical, and formatting errors.

The proofreader works closely with Editors and Authors to uphold the UZ Press`s standards, contributing to the dissemination of knowledge and education through flawless written content.

The position demands a high level of precision and dedication to excellence, making it a vital component in the academic publishing process.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor`s Degree in English, Journalism, Communications, Publishing or a related yield.

At least three years of experience in editing or proofreading.

Excellent grammar, punctuation, and spelling skills.

Familiarity with style guides (e.g. Harvard, Chicago, APA, MLA) and ability to adapt to the in-house style.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: