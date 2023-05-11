Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in one of the leading & diversified company in Zimbabwe to fill in the position of a Property Development Officer. The role exists to provide strategic direction on the acquisition, development and maintenance of the organization’s movable and immovable properties in accordance with company objectives. The role requires an energetic and proactive individual with advanced projects and properties management skills.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop project proposals, conducts feasibility studies and appraisals for new projects.

Researches and recommends potential sites for new projects informed by the organization’s strategic thrusts and investment philosophy.

Assists in the preparation of annual projects & property development budgets.

Provides guidance to management on property utilization plans in view of the organization’s strategic initiatives.

Plans and provides oversight for major repairs and capital improvements to existing properties.

Participates in the development of scope of work and financial planning for major renovations.

Manages the Service Level Agreements with different property owners and tenants as appropriate.

Conducts periodic inspections of the properties and tenant spaces to ensure compliance with leases and the proper upkeep of the properties.

Liaises with regulatory authorities on regulatory requirements and ensure 100% compliance.

Coordinates the property valuations process and generate annual property evaluation reports.

Participates in the vendor/ supplier selection processes.

Participates in the processes of identifying potential properties for acquisition and/or disposal.

Conducts quarterly physical property inspections and generates quarterly property inspection reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Rural & Urban Planning.

Advanced Diploma in Project Management.

At least five years’ experience in managing commercial projects and properties.

Advanced projects & properties management skills.

Excellent working knowledge of SHE standards.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 18 May 2023