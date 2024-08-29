Property Manager (Student City - Bulawayo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Responsible for managing the Student City (Bulawayo Student Accommodation Complex) property, including the letting, building management aspects and the control of operating costs within parameters as agreed with the Portfolio Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
Management of students and student affairs including:
- Advertises to create interest for the student rooms.
- Shortlists students/ tenants, leasing and management of space.
- Records, resolves and or escalates as appropriate, issues raised by students.
- Formulates and enforces appropriate rules to ensure safety and correct use of the facility.
Tenant/ student relationship management:
- Administers the on-boarding, lease renewals, rent reviews, rent charging and collection.
- Conducts regular periodic property inspections and reporting all matters that may require attention.
- Stakeholder management: Represents the organisation at relevant forums, and before relevant authorities such as City Council.
- Reporting: Prepares periodic reports that will include leasing status, rent collections, voids, state of repair and maintenance as well as any other reports that may be necessary for the effective management of the property.
- Cross Selling: The Property Manager will be expected to be able to speak to our various products as the Old Mutual Group.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business: Real Estate, Bachelor Of Business Management: Urban Planning, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom).
- Skills: Budgeting, Customer Service, Lease Management, Leasing, Property Management Services, Rent Collections, Routine Inspections, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 03 September 2024
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.