Property Officer: Credit Control (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above-mentioned vacant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Aggressive management and collection of rental income and debts owed to the organisation.

Negotiating and enforcing terms of the Lease Agreement including timeous rental payment.

Producing monthly and quarterly assessments and forecasts of the department’s financial performance against budget, financial and operational goals.

Ensuring that all property compliance issues such as insurance, VAT and all statutory requirements are up to date.

Preparing and administering annual operating budget including control of monthly property expenses.

Compiling the periodical, monthly and quarterly Property Financial and Performance reports

Assist with Property Revenue Reports.

Carrying out monthly reconciliation of operating costs.

Coordinating the updating of information in the MDA Property Management System.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree such as Accounting, Business Management, Real Estate Management, Rural & Urban Planning, or equivalent.

Professional qualification is an added advantage.

Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years relevant working experience.

Attributes:

Sound analytical skills.

Mature, honest and of integrity.

Computer literate (Microsoft Office Suite).

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications marked “Property Officer Credit Control” accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae with at least three (3) professional referees should be submitted to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com