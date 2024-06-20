Property Officer: Credit Control (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above-mentioned vacant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Aggressive management and collection of rental income and debts owed to the organisation.
- Negotiating and enforcing terms of the Lease Agreement including timeous rental payment.
- Producing monthly and quarterly assessments and forecasts of the department’s financial performance against budget, financial and operational goals.
- Ensuring that all property compliance issues such as insurance, VAT and all statutory requirements are up to date.
- Preparing and administering annual operating budget including control of monthly property expenses.
- Compiling the periodical, monthly and quarterly Property Financial and Performance reports
- Assist with Property Revenue Reports.
- Carrying out monthly reconciliation of operating costs.
- Coordinating the updating of information in the MDA Property Management System.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant degree such as Accounting, Business Management, Real Estate Management, Rural & Urban Planning, or equivalent.
- Professional qualification is an added advantage.
- Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years relevant working experience.
Attributes:
- Sound analytical skills.
- Mature, honest and of integrity.
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office Suite).
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications marked “Property Officer Credit Control” accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae with at least three (3) professional referees should be submitted to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com
