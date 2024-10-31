Property Portfolio Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Property Portfolio Manager to provide senior property management oversight in the Southern Region (Bulawayo based). The ideal candidate will be responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of properties, ensuring high standards of property management, property maintenance, tenant satisfaction, leasing, and financial performance. The incumbent must be a mature, self-motivated, goal getting individual with a sharp eye for property investment/management dynamics.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leadership and Oversight: provides senior-level guidance and support to the Property Services team in the region, ensuring effective and proactive management of the property portfolio.

Property Management: oversees day-to-day operations of the property portfolio, including overall maintenance, best space-use analysis, customer experience promotion, legal and lease administration.

Financial Management: develops and manages portfolio budgets, monitors financial performance, and ensures profitability of the property portfolio.

Tenant Relations: fosters positive relationships with tenants, addressing their needs and concerns promptly and professionally.

Compliance: ensures all properties comply with local, regional, and national regulations, including health and safety standards.

Reporting: prepares and presents regular portfolio reports on property performance, occupancy rates, and financial metrics to senior management.

Strategic Planning: develops and implements strategies to maximize property value and achieve organizational goals.

Cross Selling: speaks to our various products as the Old Mutual Group.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Property Studies (Required).

Skills: Budgeting, Cost Budgeting, Customer Service, Financial Management, Operations Management, Property Portfolio, Real Estate Management.

5+ years of experience in asset/property management or real estate operations on diverse property portfolios.

Bachelor's degree in Real Estate Management, Property Development and Estate Management or similar.

Master’s degree in Real Estate Management, Business Administration or similar field preferred.

Knowledge in MRI or other real estate management software an added advantage.

Membership with REIZ/EAC/VCZ will be an added advantage.

Excellent understanding of Excel with spreadsheet analysis experience.

Strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Strong decision-making skills.

Exceptional interpersonal, communication and organising skills.

Knowledge of property management, operations, asset management, and financials.

Ability to both lead and build a high performing team.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 08 November 2024