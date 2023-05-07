Property Sales Agent

Job Description

Seeking for an enthusiastic, confident and outgoing Sales Agent to join a passionate property development team which are now building in one of Harares Northern Suburbs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling high end apartments and familiar with all stages of a property sale transaction.

Monitor and track marketing campaigns that convert into sales.

Event co-ordination.

Qualifications and Experience

Relavant qualification in Property Management and Marketing.

They must be experienced in selling high end apartments and familiar with all stages of a property sale transaction.

Important to be well presented, well-spoken and computer literate.

Strong communication, organisational and people skills as well as attention to detail is essential.

Required experience in marketing, as well as the ability to think outside the box and come up with fresh ideas to drive and closely monitor and track marketing campaigns that convert into sales.

Event co-ordination experience is a bonus.

Own vehicle is necessary, must be flexible with working hours.

Self motivation is key as the role is commission based.

Other

How to Apply

If you interested and qualified, please make contact with Ilona via email ilona@oxprop.co.zw.

Please attach your CV and any other relevant documents to help her get a better idea of yourself including your references.

Deadline: 12 May 2023