Prosthetist: WCRC (Grade: 12)

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Therapist, the successful candidate will ensure early comprehensive and effective provision of medical supportive devices to workers who have sustained work related injuries or diseases in order to improve mobility and function.

Duties and Responsibilities

Examine interview, and measure patients in order to determine the appliance needs, and to identify factors that could affect appliance fit.

Design orthopaedic and prosthetic devices based on prescriptions, examinations and measurements of patients.

Construct and fabricate appliances or supervise other who are constructing the appliances.

Repair rebuild and modify prosthetic and orthopaedic appliances.

Fit, test and evaluate devices on patients and make adjustments for proper fit, function, and comfort.

Make and modify plaster casts of areas that will be fitted with prostheses or orthoses, for use in the device construction process.

Maintains patients records.

Instruct patients in the use and care of orthoses and prostheses.

Confer with the doctor and therapists in order to formulate specifications and prescriptions for orthopedic devices.

Advice and or select on the materials and components to be used ins constructing and fabricating prostheses and appliances.

Ensure effective usage of supplies within approved budget plan.

Train and supervise orthopaedic and prosthetic assistants and technicians, and other support staff.

Research new ways to construct and use orthopedic and prosthetic devices.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

Must have 3-5 years experience.

Class 4 Driver’s licence.

Competencies & Characteristics:

Very good Counselling skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to influence others.

Excellent negotiation skills.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver their applications with CVs and certified copies of professional qualifications to :