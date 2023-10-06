Provider Liaison Administrator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks for completeness of registration documents in line with Cimas provider registration requirements.

Maintains provider register by accurately capturing of any amendments and updates.

Resolves provider queries in the region.

Conducts provider training of new and existing service providers.

Identifies provider training gaps in liaison with claims department and data analysis reports.

Conducts bookkeeper’s courses for providers throughout the region in liaison with Public Relations Department and the Provider Liaison Coordinator

Prepares the training content and material for approval by the Provider Liaison Co-ordinator.

Schedules the training calendar in liaison with service providers.

Reviews claiming patterns for newly registered providers and intervene accordingly.

Adjudicates injury related claims and refers work related injury/illness claims to Forensic Department.

Recommends investigation and possible suspension of providers in liaison with Forensic Department.

Compiles and produces reports on provider registration and training.

Complies register of service provider queries and resolutions statistics in line with set standards

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Nursing/Health Sciences or the equivalent.

At least 2 years’ experience in a medical aid or hospital environment adjudicating claims & billing.

Clinical procedures knowledge is essential.

Good verbal and written communication skills and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Excellent time management and teamwork skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023