Provincial Coordinators x10

Zimbabwe Institute
Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Appications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post based in all 10 Provinces. Reports to Executive Director. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide administrative assistance to the Project Manager in project implementation at the provincial level, through appropriate record keeping, financial and narrative reports.
  • Liaise with stakeholders in identification, recruitment and training.
  • Ensure that training materials are distributed and used at the trainings as approved.
  • Ensure that the registration of training participants is documented and that information is dis-aggregated e.g. geographically/constituency and by gender.
  • Be available to monitor all trainings as assigned.
  • Assisting with logistical support for monitoring teams.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma/ Degree in a relevant field.
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience.
  • Knowledge of working with government departments/ community organisations an advantage.
  • Applicant must be domiciled and resident in the province in which they apply.
  • Clean class 4 Drivers’ licence a must.

Competencies

  • Strategic thinking.
  • Analytical thinking.
  • Judgement.
  • Decisiveness.

IT/ Technical Skills

  • Word for windows.
  • Excel would be an advantage.
  • Internet know-how.
  • E-mail.
  • Social media applications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your application and CV to: resourcerecruit2023@gmail.com and address to: The Recruiter

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Zimbabwe Institute

Zimbabwe Institute (ZI) is a non-government policy think tank that has operated within Zimbabwe since 2002 and uses its experience of over a decade of negotiating uncertain and fragile situations to work with key stakeholders towards democracy. The institute works with political parties to create space for parties to engage in frank and constructive dialogue and develop consensus on national issues, policies and strategies. ZI facilitates continuous engagements and interaction of political parties outside the formal structures of government and parliament through an inter-party dialogue process to tackle issues of mutual interest.

Address: 26 Lomagundi Road, Avondale, Harare

Website: http://www.zimbabweinstitute.org

