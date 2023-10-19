Provincial Driver (Bulawayo)
Job Description
SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for a safety, security savvy and efficiency conscious, patient, sober habit with strong interpersonal skills, high integrity and strict adherence to rules and regulations Provincial Driver for the Bulawayo Provincial Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Provincial Driver responsibilities will include providing transportation services to the organisation’s staff, visitors and goods which includes equipment and materials in liaison with Provincial Program Coordinator under the DREAMS program; and to ensure that they reach their intended destination safely and on time for SAfAIDS operations.
- She/He/They constantly liaises with provincial and district staff when receiving instruction on goods for delivery.
- They transport staff using SAfAIDS vehicles to work-related meetings, the airport, bus-station and field trips.
- Safety and security of passengers and their property in the vehicle, as well as goods or packages being transported; is high priority for this position.
- She/He/They are responsible for service and maintenance of all vehicles and will check oil levels and tyres for good condition, including tyre pressure, and record these actions in a relevant logbook against vehicle checklist.
- She/He/They will test vehicles by starting engines and leaving them running and listening to any new unusual noises.
- Refuelling is done as required and recorded in relevant logbook including date of fuel purchase and mileage each time fuel is purchased for the vehicle.
- The Provincial Driver will check that all vehicle systems are optimally functional, including lights, horns, wipers, car seats, doors and locks, boot space; and that emergency first aid kit and fire extinguisher appliances are functional and situated correctly in the vehicle. They will take note of all repairs and replacements needed, raise requisitions for these actions and effectively execute them.
- She/He/They will ensure licensing, insurance and service of vehicles are up to date, in consultation with their supervisor.
- This position is responsible for cleanliness and hygiene in all organizational vehicles, and regular internal and external cleaning during the day.
- She/He/They may be assigned any other office duties as delegated by Provincial Program Coordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum qualification is 5 “O” Levels or equivalent.
- A clean Class 2 Driver’s License, Valid Defensive Driving license and clean police accident record.
- Class 4 Drivers License and Basic Mechanic certification is an added advantage.
- Medical fitness report including eyesight results.
- Minimum of 3-5 years relevant experience in civil society organisations or NGOs field work driving 4*4 heavy vehicles in rough terrains.
- Excellent communication and community engagement skills.
Other
How to Apply
SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.
Application Requirements:
Application packages must be submitted via email; including
- One-page motivational letter,
- Curriculum vitae, which includes contact details for at least 3 referees,
- Information on current salary and benefits. Applications must be in English, and emailed with subject: Application – SAfAIDS Zimbabwe Provincial Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Officer; to: recruitments@safaids.net.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 19 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Southern Africa AIDS Dissemination Service (SAFAIDS)
Established in 1994, SAfAIDS is a regional non-profit organisation based in Harare, (Zimbabwe), with country offices in Pretoria (South Africa), Lusaka (Zambia) and Manzini (Swaziland). For the last 20 years, SAfAIDS has implemented programmes in Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. SAfAIDS is recognised for its capacity to bring national lessons and experiences to regional advocacy and knowledge - sharing platforms.
Through its work, SAfAIDS uses advocacy, communication and social mobilisation (ACSM) strategies to influence changes in policy and social practices. In recognition of the role that stigma and discrimination, gender inequality and related social structures and norms play in driving the epidemic and creating barriers to access to services in southern Africa, SAfAIDS works to address gender equality and the rights of women, girls and key population groups, to access SRHR services.