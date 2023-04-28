Provincial Farmer Coordinator

Zimbabwe Farmers Union is the largest farmers’ interest organization in Zimbabwe, and it represents over a million farming households. The Union draws its membership from the following sub sectors; communal, resettlement, small-scale commercial, peri-urban plot holders, emergent and large-scale commercial farmers. Individuals voluntarily join the organization Zimbabwe Farmers Union was born on August 19, 1991, following the merger of the Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and National Farmers’ Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ).]

Address: 5 Vanpraagh Milton Park

Website: http://www.zfu.org.zw