Job Description
Applications are invited the posts of Provincial Farmer Coordinator under Zimbabwe Farmers Union.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for member recruitment, service deliver, formation of functional farmer groupings and ZFU structure across all levels.
- Farmer Coordination and overseeing all constitutional meetings.
- Supporting District Coordinators and Leadership in carrying out ZFU mandate.
- Maintaining Stakeholders liason and participating in all Provincial Stakeholder meetings.
- Preparing all periodic report.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have a at least a Diploma in agriculture.
- The candidate should have at least 3 years traceable experience of working with farmers
- Should also have a valid class 4 driver’s license.
- Women with requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.
- Candidate should be proficient in the English Language and have working knowledge of both Shona and Ndebele.
Other
How to Apply
Send application letter and curriculum vitae to email address: hr@zfu.org.zw or physically deliver application at 5 Van Praagh, Milton Park, Harare, Attention Christina Makumbirofa.
Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 4:30 pm.