Zimbabwe Farmers Union

Provincial Farmer Coordinator

Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited the posts of Provincial Farmer Coordinator under Zimbabwe Farmers Union.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for member recruitment, service deliver, formation of functional farmer groupings and ZFU structure across all levels.
  • Farmer Coordination and overseeing all constitutional meetings.
  • Supporting District Coordinators and Leadership in carrying out ZFU mandate.
  • Maintaining Stakeholders liason and participating in all Provincial Stakeholder meetings.
  • Preparing all periodic report.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have a at least a Diploma in agriculture.
  • The candidate should have at least 3 years traceable experience of working with farmers
  • Should also have a valid class 4 driver’s license.
  • Women with requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.
  • Candidate should be proficient in the English Language and have working knowledge of both Shona and Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Send application letter and curriculum vitae to email address: hr@zfu.org.zw or physically deliver application at 5 Van Praagh, Milton Park, Harare, Attention Christina Makumbirofa.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 4:30 pm.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union

Zimbabwe Farmers Union is the largest farmers’ interest organization in Zimbabwe, and it represents over a million farming households. The Union draws its membership from the following sub sectors; communal, resettlement, small-scale commercial, peri-urban plot holders, emergent and large-scale commercial farmers. Individuals voluntarily join the organization Zimbabwe Farmers Union was born on August 19, 1991, following the merger of the Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and National Farmers’ Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ).]

Address: 5 Vanpraagh Milton Park

Website: http://www.zfu.org.zw

