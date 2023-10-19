Provincial Finance and Administration Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for a quality conscious, agile, results focused, systematic planner, problem solver, risk mitigator, efficient and multiple assignments skilled Provincial Finance and Administration Assistant (PFAA) for the Bulawayo Provincial Office.

The PFAA will ensure all financial data is captured into Pastel accurately and that all financial documents are properly filed.

They enable payments and disbursements whilst ensuring that expenditure is done in line with approved DREAMS program budgets and that all supporting documents are complete.

They manage the organizations debtors and creditors, petty cash maintenance, payment of per diems and contingencies and checking liquidations for both staff and community cadres which include Probation Officers, SASA Champions, Hotline Agent and community stakeholders across the 4 districts of implementation.

She/He/They oversees administrative functions of the Provincial Office, which include, procurement, transport logistics, events and meetings; and support to human resources functions.

She/He/They will ensure timely and correct reporting against the DREAMS grant agreements, and provide Finance and Support Services (FSS) related mentoring and compliance guidance to provincial and district staff, partners at inception meetings, during program implementation and conduct quarterly compliance checks.

They support the National Finance and Administration Officer in the preparation of audits, spot-checks and management accounts for internal and external reporting including availing and verification of all liquidations documents to ensure that accurate and timely management accounting information is presented to Senior Management for effective monitoring, decision making and controls.

She/He/They create and maintains copies of all financial records, scan all payment records for e-filing, and share them with the Country Office for review.

Minimum qualification is a relevant University degree in Finance, Accounting. Post Graduate qualification on related areas e.g., ACCA/CMA is an added advantage.

Minimum of 2-4 years relevant experience in civil society organisations including NGOs, development partners and UN agencies specializing in cash and bank reconciliations, finance and grant management, budget and asset monitoring, management accounts, administration support, human resources and financial audits.

Advanced computer literacy skills including Ms Excel, Pastel and data analytics.

Multi-tasking, crisis management and risk reduction.

Strong written and verbal communications skills.

SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.

