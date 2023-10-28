Provincial Heads x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G2A

Reporting To: Executive Secretary.

Station: Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating the planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of all ZACC policies, strategies, plans, programmes and projects in the province.

Identifying and addressing emerging corruption and economic crime trends in the province.

Supporting investigations in complex corruption and economic crimes and enhancing inter-agency cooperation.

Profiling and investigating unexplained wealth and proceeds of crime.

Raising anti-corruption awareness among the public and institutions in the province.

Promoting internal anti-corruption and anti-fraud policies and strategies in public and private institutions.

Developing forms for safe internal and external communication strategies, filing and archiving.

Identifying the levels of skills and the needs of staff for additional capacity building in specialized areas.

Producing weekly, monthly and quarterly reports for provincial activities and operations

Preparing and managing the annual provincial budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Forensic Accounting and Auditing, Cyber Security and Forensic Auditing, Financial Intelligence, Forensic Investigations, Audit and Risk Management, Economics, Accounting, Criminology, Law, or equivalent recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

A Master’s degree in Forensic Accounting and Auditing, Law, Criminology, Customs Administration, Information systems or other relevant discipline is an added advantage.

Monitoring and Evaluation qualification is an added advantage.

A Certificate in any of the following courses: Information Technology, Security Management, Corruption Investigations, Cyber security, Cyber Crime Investigations/ Intelligence Management, Fraud investigations, Prosecution is an added advantage.

At least 6 years progressive working experience of which two years must be at Principal/ Supervisory level.

High analytical skills oriented towards problem-solving.

In-depth knowledge of investigations, crime detection, intelligence gathering and documentary analysis.

Excellent knowledge of anti-corruption investigations.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872