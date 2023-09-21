Provincial ICT Intern x3 (Tsholotsho)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Provincial ICT Intern for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).

The position assists the Provincial E-HR Support Officer to maintain Impilo E-HR hardware and software infrastructure in the province to ensure there is minimal system downtime at facilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide first line ICT Support.

Perform occasional operating system software installation, patching, upgrades, and simulating system support processes.

Conducting regular systems testing, documenting findings and all reported challenges through replays and scenario creation.

Documentation of user feedback and identifying clinical and technical requirements.

Performing user needs assessment as well as training of users and stakeholders on the system processes and changes.

Escalation of unresolved issues according to standard practice and procedures and service level agreements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ experience in system development, networking, or server setup.

Minimum 2 years’ experience providing comprehensive technical support to users of computer software.

Technical Experience with the Impilo EHR systems and infrastructure

Technical expertise and knowledge of hardware, software, and programming

Basic knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to The Human Resources Manager to: ehrintern@zimttech.org