Provincial ICT Intern x3 (Tsholotsho)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Provincial ICT Intern for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).
The position assists the Provincial E-HR Support Officer to maintain Impilo E-HR hardware and software infrastructure in the province to ensure there is minimal system downtime at facilities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide first line ICT Support.
- Perform occasional operating system software installation, patching, upgrades, and simulating system support processes.
- Conducting regular systems testing, documenting findings and all reported challenges through replays and scenario creation.
- Documentation of user feedback and identifying clinical and technical requirements.
- Performing user needs assessment as well as training of users and stakeholders on the system processes and changes.
- Escalation of unresolved issues according to standard practice and procedures and service level agreements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ experience in system development, networking, or server setup.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience providing comprehensive technical support to users of computer software.
- Technical Experience with the Impilo EHR systems and infrastructure
- Technical expertise and knowledge of hardware, software, and programming
- Basic knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to The Human Resources Manager to: ehrintern@zimttech.org
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org