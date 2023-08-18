Provincial Manager (Mutare & Kwekwe)

Job Description

Zimnat Group is a diversified Financial Services Group that provides wealth creation, management and protection through General Insurance, Life Assurance, Asset Management and Microfinance solutions. Our purpose & values are centred around Making Life Better and in doing so, we are guided by Integrity, Sustainability; Empathy; Empowerment; and Partnership as our core values.

In our quest for excellence, we seek mindsets & behaviours that best demonstrate these values; because our values are at the heart of everything we do. We also believe that people are the cornerstone to our success, and we aim to create an environment that enables them to live up to their full potential. If you are interested in being part of our vision you are invited to apply for the above mentioned vacant position which has arisen within Zimnat Life Assurance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing sales strategies and setting sales targets for the team.

Managing relationships at provincial level with all agricultural stakeholders.

Monitoring the team performance within the province to deliver overall channel objectives.

Managing relationships at provincial level with agriculture stakeholders for effective management of all Zimnat Life relations.

Identifying key partners to be engaged as distribution points for current and new insurance products for the IL business

Implementing effective stakeholder engagement initiatives to enhance brand image and reputation.

Manages complement of Agents across teams to be in line with agreed recruitment targets.

Collecting customer feedback and market research such as changing customer needs, queries, etc.

Quality control of New Business

Coordination of Agents development and training.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in marketing, business studies or any relevant commercial qualification.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and negotiating skills.

Excellent and demonstrated organizational skills and attention to detail.

Highly organized and efficient worker; with good sales tracking ability and reporting skills.

Experience in agribusiness, working in the private sector or public sector will be an added advantage

Good analytical skills, ability to drive sales individually and through a team.

Be able to demonstrate self-confidence, maturity, and ability to work independently and deliver results without close supervision.

Be able to demonstrate a keen ability to inter-relate with people of diverse backgrounds and have a service-oriented disposition.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Fill Form on: https://forms.office.com/r/QssRRccGFd