Provincial Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer (Mashonaland West)

Job Description

The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district level to scale up high impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.

Position Summary:

The Provincial Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer (PMELO) function is core to FHI 360’s mission. The role’s main objective is to ensure that funded programs are effectively able to implement systems to collect, verify, analyze, visualize data, report on performance, collaboratively learn and adapt (CLA) and demonstrate impact consistent with FHI 360’s mission. The PMEL Officer will work closely with FHI 360 programme teams to ensure that M&E frameworks and CLA agenda are effectively implemented (in line with MoHCC HIS and USAID guidelines) to allow for effective programme management and performance reporting.