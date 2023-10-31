Provincial Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer (Midlands)
Job Description
The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district level to scale up high impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.
Position Summary:
The Provincial Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer (PMELO) function is core to FHI 360’s mission. The role’s main objective is to ensure that funded programs are effectively able to implement systems to collect, verify, analyze, visualize data, report on performance, collaboratively learn and adapt (CLA) and demonstrate impact consistent with FHI 360’s mission. The PMEL Officer will work closely with FHI 360 programme teams to ensure that M&E frameworks and CLA agenda are effectively implemented (in line with MoHCC HIS and USAID guidelines) to allow for effective programme management and performance reporting.
Supervisor: Provincial Team Leader
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that programmes implement and maintain high-quality M&E systems and strategy.
- Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.
- Support and or conduct data entry and cleaning of program data into program databases such as DHIS2, TrainSmart, HRIS and other customized project databases.
- Coordinate timely data collection for project indicators working together with MoHCC officials, program staff and ensure that the data being collected is used to improve programme management and implementation.
- Support FHI 360 with reliable and comprehensive analysis, visualization and dissemination of the results and impact of programmes.
- Ensure that the M&E component of programmes are well defined, uses the most efficient and effective approaches to demonstrate impact.
- Support weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project progress reporting and any other ad hoc reports.
- Review and analyze reports with the MEL Officer to identify the causes of potential bottlenecks in project implementation and to enhance quality of reporting.
- Support the M&E Unit in defining and implementing the key project performance indicators as well as monitoring them throughout the duration of the project.
- Support project CLA and knowledge management activities including leading provincial and district project performance reviews and abstract writing.
- Assist in proposing strategies to increase data use and demand amongst program staff and stakeholders.
- Support project/program staff on ways to properly document, organize and capture program progress.
- Draft standardized tools and their revisions as well as data collection procedures under the supervision of the MEL Advisor (eg. logical framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow chart, M&E manuals)
- Ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines are followed and capacity building of MoHCC.
- Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions along with MEL Officer.
- Support the MEL Advisor to ensure that donor, partner, and Senior Management Team data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.
- Participate in the designing and conducting of programme assessments, surveys and evaluations including baseline, midterm, and end of programme evaluations.
- Represents project MEL at provincial level forums, TWGs and other meetings.
- Identify and facilitate documentation of FHI 360 experiences, lessons learnt, impact and best practices to facilitate ease of access to partners, stakeholders, and members of the international community, researchers, and policy maker.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Social Science, Demography, Statistics, Public Health, Health Informatics or Health Information Management Experience in Public Health issues and information systems design and development.
- At least five years of experience of research and/or monitoring and evaluation, including data collection, data processing, analysis, visualization, dissemination, and reporting.
- Experience in RMNCAH, logistics and supply chain and human resources for health is an added advantage.
- A clean class four driver's license is a must.
Knowledge, skills & abilities:
- Knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies
- Knowledge of results-based management / performance management
- Ability to collate information from multiple sources and implement systems for data quality control.
- Ability to analyze, visualize, report, and disseminate quantitative and qualitative data.
- Able to work in diverse contexts and use computer-based packages such as SPSS, STATA, GIS, Excel, PowerBI and use of ACCESS.
- Excellent written and oral communication, coordination, and presentation skills
- Takes initiative and demonstrates ability to work independently and under direction.
- Able to generate practical approaches to challenging situations.
- Recognizes and responds to ideas, interests, and concerns of others.
- Able to work long hours and travel outside duty station.
Other
- This job posting summarizes the main duties of the job. It neither prescribes nor restricts the exact tasks that may be assigned to carry out these duties. This document should not be construed in any way to represent a contract of employment. Management reserves the right to review and revise this document at any time.
- FHI 360 is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer whereby we do not engage in practices that discriminate against any person employed or seeking employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, age, marital status, physical or mental disability, protected Veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law.
- Our values and commitments to safeguarding: FHI 360 is committed to preventing any type of abuse, exploitation and harassment in our work environments and programs, including sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment. FHI 360 takes steps to safeguard the welfare of everyone who engages with our organization and programs and requires that all personnel, including staff members and volunteers, share this commitment and sign our code of conduct. All offers of employment will be subject to appropriate screening checks, including reference, criminal record and terrorism finance checks. FHI 360 also participates in the Inter-Agency Misconduct Disclosure Scheme (MDS), facilitated by the Steering Committee for Humanitarian Response. In line with the MDS, we will request information from job applicants’ previous employers about any substantiated findings of sexual abuse, exploitation and/or harassment during the applicant’s tenure with previous employers. By applying, job applicants confirm their understanding of these recruitment procedures and consent to these screening checks.
- FHI 360 will consider for employment all qualified applicants, including those with criminal histories, in a manner consistent with the requirements of applicable state and local laws.
- FHI 360 fosters the strength and health of its workforce through a competitive benefits package, professional development and policies and programs that support a healthy work/life balance. Join our global workforce to make a positive difference for others — and yourself.
How to Apply
Deadline: 27 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
FHI 360
.