Provincial Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer x2

Job Description

FACT seeks the services of a Provincial Team Lead in the USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening as detailed below:

Job Summary: Support the M&E Unit in defining and implementing the key project performance indicators as well as monitoring them throughout the duration of the project.

Reports to: Provincial Team Lead

Station: Manicaland and Masvingo

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that the programme implements and maintains high quality M&E systems and strategy.

Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

Support and/or conduct data entry and cleaning of program data into program databases such as DHIS2, and other customized project databases.

Coordinate timely data collection for project indicators working together with MoHCC officials, program staff and ensure that the data being collected is used to improve programme management and implementation.

Support FACT Zimbabwe with reliable and comprehensive analysis, visualization and dissemination of the results and impact of the programme.

Ensures that the M&E component of the programme are well defined, uses the most efficient and effective approaches to demonstrate impact.

Support weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project progress reporting and any other ad hoc reports.

Review and analyze reports with the MEL Officer to identify the causes of potential bottlenecks in project implementation and to enhance quality of reporting.

Support project CLA and knowledge management activities including leading provincial and district project performance reviews and abstract writing.

Assist in proposing strategies to increase data use and demand amongst program staff and stakeholders.

Support project/program staff on ways to properly document, organize and capture program progress.

Draft standardized tools and their revisions as well as data collection procedures under the supervision of the MEL Advisor (eg. logical framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow chart, M&E manuals)

Ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines are followed and capacity building of MoHCC.

Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions.

Ensure that donor, partner, and Senior Management Team data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.

Participate in the designing and conducting of programme assessments, surveys and evaluations including baseline, midterm, and end of programme evaluations.

Represents project MEL at provincial level forums, TWGs and other meetings.

Identify and facilitate documentation of FACT Zimbabwe experiences, lessons learnt, impact and best practices to facilitate ease of access to partners, stakeholders, and members of the international community, researchers, and policy makers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Science, Demography, Statistics, Public Health, Health Informatics or Health Information Management.

Experience in Public Health issues and information systems design and development.

At least five years of experience of research and/or monitoring and evaluation, including data collection, data processing, analysis, visualization, dissemination, and reporting.

Experience in RMNCAH, logistics and supply chain and human resources for health is an added advantage.

A clean class four driver's license is a must.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities: