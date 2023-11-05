Provincial Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer x2
Job Description
FACT seeks the services of a Provincial Team Lead in the USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening as detailed below:
Job Summary: Support the M&E Unit in defining and implementing the key project performance indicators as well as monitoring them throughout the duration of the project.
- Reports to: Provincial Team Lead
- Station: Manicaland and Masvingo
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that the programme implements and maintains high quality M&E systems and strategy.
- Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.
- Support and/or conduct data entry and cleaning of program data into program databases such as DHIS2, and other customized project databases.
- Coordinate timely data collection for project indicators working together with MoHCC officials, program staff and ensure that the data being collected is used to improve programme management and implementation.
- Support FACT Zimbabwe with reliable and comprehensive analysis, visualization and dissemination of the results and impact of the programme.
- Ensures that the M&E component of the programme are well defined, uses the most efficient and effective approaches to demonstrate impact.
- Support weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project progress reporting and any other ad hoc reports.
- Review and analyze reports with the MEL Officer to identify the causes of potential bottlenecks in project implementation and to enhance quality of reporting.
- Support project CLA and knowledge management activities including leading provincial and district project performance reviews and abstract writing.
- Assist in proposing strategies to increase data use and demand amongst program staff and stakeholders.
- Support project/program staff on ways to properly document, organize and capture program progress.
- Draft standardized tools and their revisions as well as data collection procedures under the supervision of the MEL Advisor (eg. logical framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow chart, M&E manuals)
- Ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines are followed and capacity building of MoHCC.
- Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions.
- Ensure that donor, partner, and Senior Management Team data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.
- Participate in the designing and conducting of programme assessments, surveys and evaluations including baseline, midterm, and end of programme evaluations.
- Represents project MEL at provincial level forums, TWGs and other meetings.
- Identify and facilitate documentation of FACT Zimbabwe experiences, lessons learnt, impact and best practices to facilitate ease of access to partners, stakeholders, and members of the international community, researchers, and policy makers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Social Science, Demography, Statistics, Public Health, Health Informatics or Health Information Management.
- Experience in Public Health issues and information systems design and development.
- At least five years of experience of research and/or monitoring and evaluation, including data collection, data processing, analysis, visualization, dissemination, and reporting.
- Experience in RMNCAH, logistics and supply chain and human resources for health is an added advantage.
- A clean class four driver's license is a must.
Knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies.
- Knowledge of results-based management / performance management.
- Ability to collate information from multiple sources and implement systems for data quality control.
- Ability to analyze, visualize, report, and disseminate quantitative and qualitative data.
- Able to work in diverse contexts and use computer-based packages such as SPSS, STATA, GIS, Excel, PowerBI and use of ACCESS.
- Excellent written and oral communication, coordination, and presentation skills.
- Takes initiative and demonstrates ability to work independently and under direction.
- Able to generate practical approaches to challenging situations.
- Recognizes and responds to ideas, interests, and concerns of others.
- Able to work long hours and travel outside duty station.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 10 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).