Provincial Program Assistant (Bulawayo)

SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for a quality conscious, results focused, systematic organiser, efficient and multiple assignments skilled Provincial Program Assistant (PPA) for the Bulawayo Provincial Office. This position will assist the Provincial Program Coordinator (PPC) in working with the District Leads across four Districts of program implementation to ensure effective implementation of program deliverables on non-clinical gender-based violence (GBV) response for adolescent girls and young women (AGYW).

She/He/They will provide technical support in implementation of the SASA! Model capacity building and community mobilization for districts to deliver on agreed outputs, evaluate their performances and make recommendations for strengthening their capacity.

They are responsible for applying policy advocacy, community mobilization, and capacity strengthening approaches as delegated by their supervisor.

This position makes logistical arrangements for program meetings, events, and activities, takes records (minuting, activity report drafting, photography and recording) of events, and prepares documents, concepts, activity budgets, presentations and invitations which are accurate, evidence informed and of high quality, in collaboration with their supervisor.

She/He/They will work closely with the strategic information and evaluation (SIE) team to ensure all necessary DREAMS program data is collected, analysed and reported. On a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis, the Provincial Program Assistant drafts high quality reports that are submitted to the Provincial Program Coordinator, and participates in workplan development on a quarterly and annual basis.

This position assists with following up district staff and partners on issues of liquidations. She/He/They maintains up to date and complete DREAMS program files and schedules.

Minimum qualification is a relevant University degree and Post Graduate qualification in Social Sciences, Development Studies or related areas.

Minimum of 2-4 years relevant experience providing program support in the implementation of the project, community mobilisation and engagement following guided program procedures and processes.

Good working knowledge of the commonly (spoken and written) local language e.g., Ndebele and Tonga will be an added advantage.

Good emotional intelligence especially when faced with challenging situations.

Good Project implementation support experience and basic MERRL/SIE knowledge.

Excellent communication and community engagement skills.

The incumbent must be able to write reports.

SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.

