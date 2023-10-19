Provincial Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for a monitoring, evaluation, research, reporting and learning (MERRL quality conscious, results focused, systematic planner with strong qualitative and quantitative data analytics, database development conversant and management, efficient and multiple assignments skilled Provincial Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Officer for the Bulawayo Provincial Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Provincial SIE Officer will work closely with DREAMS district program staff and Data Entry Clerks to manage program data at district level and ensure that data is accurate and is correctly and timely captured into the relevant DREAMS DHIS2 or other data repositories available to the program which include CommCare.

She/He/They will ensure that reporting tools and other SIE tools are correctly utilized by the districts.

They will ensure the availability of credible, organized, and secure electronic and paper-based data management systems at all levels.

She/He/They will support Data Entry Clerks, Probation Officers, SASA Champions, Hotline Agent and community stakeholders through the provision of capacity building and strengthening sessions on data management to ensure timely collection and reporting of accurate data; this includes ensuring consistent and correct use of monitoring and reporting tools both in SAfAIDS and as per PEPFAR data quality dimensions.

They weekly run reports from the DREAMS DHIS2 or CommCare database to show progress against set targets.

She/He/They generate monthly, quarterly and annual SIE reports, and quarterly and annual SIE workplans.

The Provincial SIE Officer does analysis of all DREAMS DHIS2 or CommCare data, and reflect this analysis with outlined implications for program direction, financial and other organizational dimensions; within SIE reports they generate.

She/He/They spearhead the data management process which includes mobilizing data from Data Entry Clerks, Probation Officers, SASA Champions, Hotline Agent, programs staff and partners; and conduct routine data verifications, ensuring that DREAMS programs’ data is captured onto database on time including accurate and referenced filling for easy retrieval.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification is Degree in Statistics, Operations Research, Economics, Information Systems or any social sciences. A Master’s degree in the relevant field is an added advantage.

Minimum of 2-5 years relevant experience in providing SIE support for community HIV related programs.

Advanced computer literacy skills including use of DHIS2, Commcare, Kobo, SPSS/STATA/SAS, Excel and Access, and MERRL mobile applications.

Good working knowledge of the commonly (spoken and written) local language e.g., Ndebele and Tonga.

Excellent communication including writing, reporting and documentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Application Requirements: