Provincial Team Lead (Mashonaland West)
Job Description
The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district level to scale up high impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.
Position Summary:
Reporting to Technical Director (TD), the Provincial Team Lead (PTL) leads all activities in the supported provinces and districts including engagement with Provincial Steering Committees, supporting the provincial and district health authorities to strengthen systems for MNCH service provision, health workforce development, and the supply chain for MNCH services. They are also responsible for maintaining effective partnerships.
Supervisor: Technical Director
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for day-to-day management and implementation of MNCH project activities in the targeted province and districts.
- Works closely, in collaboration with local level Government Health Institutions and other relevant health partners to achieve set targets of the project as well as implementation, planning, and reporting of the field activities.
- Provides overall technical leadership and representation of the project in the assigned province under the direction of the Technical Director.
- Has overall strategic, programmatic, financial, and management responsibility at the Provincial level.
- The PTL manages the project’s provincial team.
- Accountable for project objectives, outcomes, and milestones at Provincial and district level and ensures that financial, operational, and reporting requirements of the donor are met.
- Preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project reports.
- Ensures implementation of project activities in accordance with the work plan, organizational and Donor specifications and requirements.
- Training, mentorship, and capacity building of healthcare workers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in nursing with midwifery or Public Health with a good understanding of Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health.
- At least 5 years’ experience in Maternal and Child Health including programme coordination and management.
- Highly motivated individual, able to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Flexibility on working hours and willingness to travel outside duty station.
- Working experience with NGO is an asset.
- A clean class four driver’s license is a must.
Knowledge, skills & abilities:
- Substantial experience working on reproductive health and health systems strengthening.
- Deep understanding and knowledge of contemporary health system dynamics and MNCH challenges.
- Demonstrated capabilities in management, capacity building, high-level strategic visioning, and leadership.
- Experience working effectively with provincial and district government authorities.
- Familiarity with the political, social, economic, and cultural context at provincial level.
- Excellent organizational, planning skills with a proactive attitude and attention to detail.
- Strong inter-personal skills, enhancing teamwork and organizational culture.
- Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.
- Ability to identify and with the confidence report risks and problems in appropriate manner.
- Excellent computer skills, including use of MS Office packages, Word, Power point, Excel database.
- Able to prioritise and complete multiple tasks.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, as well as in a team environment.
Other
- This job posting summarizes the main duties of the job. It neither prescribes nor restricts the exact tasks that may be assigned to carry out these duties. This document should not be construed in any way to represent a contract of employment. Management reserves the right to review and revise this document at any time.
- FHI 360 is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer whereby we do not engage in practices that discriminate against any person employed or seeking employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, age, marital status, physical or mental disability, protected Veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law.
- Our values and commitments to safeguarding: FHI 360 is committed to preventing any type of abuse, exploitation and harassment in our work environments and programs, including sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment. FHI 360 takes steps to safeguard the welfare of everyone who engages with our organization and programs and requires that all personnel, including staff members and volunteers, share this commitment and sign our code of conduct. All offers of employment will be subject to appropriate screening checks, including reference, criminal record and terrorism finance checks. FHI 360 also participates in the Inter-Agency Misconduct Disclosure Scheme (MDS), facilitated by the Steering Committee for Humanitarian Response. In line with the MDS, we will request information from job applicants’ previous employers about any substantiated findings of sexual abuse, exploitation and/or harassment during the applicant’s tenure with previous employers. By applying, job applicants confirm their understanding of these recruitment procedures and consent to these screening checks.
- FHI 360 will consider for employment all qualified applicants, including those with criminal histories, in a manner consistent with the requirements of applicable state and local laws.
- FHI 360 fosters the strength and health of its workforce through a competitive benefits package, professional development and policies and programs that support a healthy work/life balance. Join our global workforce to make a positive difference for others — and yourself.
How to Apply
