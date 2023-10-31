Provincial Team Lead (Matabeleland South)

Job Description

The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district level to scale up high impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.

Position Summary:

Reporting to Technical Director (TD), the Provincial Team Lead (PTL) leads all activities in the supported provinces and districts including engagement with Provincial Steering Committees, supporting the provincial and district health authorities to strengthen systems for MNCH service provision, health workforce development, and the supply chain for MNCH services. They are also responsible for maintaining effective partnerships.