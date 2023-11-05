Provincial Team Lead x2

Job Description

FACT seeks the services of a Provincial Team Lead in the USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening as detailed below;

Reporting to Program Manager, the Provincial Team Lead (PTL) leads all activities in the supported provinces and districts including engagement with Provincial Steering Committees, supporting the provincial and district health authorities to strengthen systems for MNCH service provision to scale up high impact MNCH interventions. S/He is also responsible for maintaining effective partnerships.

Reports to: Program Manager.

Station: Manicaland and Masvingo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for day-to-day management and implementation of MNCH project activities in the targeted province and districts.

Works closely, in collaboration with local level Government Health Institutions and other relevant health partners to achieve set targets of the project as well as implementation, planning, and reporting of the field activities.

Provides overall technical leadership and representation of the project in the assigned province under the direction of the Program Manager.

Has overall strategic, programmatic, financial, and management responsibility at the Provincial level.

The PTL manages the project’s provincial team.

Accountable for project objectives, outcomes, and milestones at Provincial and district level and ensures that financial, operational, and reporting requirements of the donor are met.

Preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project reports.

Ensures implementation of project activities in accordance with the work plan, organizational and Donor specifications and requirements.

Training, mentorship, and capacity building of healthcare workers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Nursing with midwifery qualification and/or Public Health with a good understanding of Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health.

At least 5 years’ experience in Maternal and Child Health including programme coordination and management.

A clean class four driver’s license is a must.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities: