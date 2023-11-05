Provincial Team Lead x2
Job Description
FACT seeks the services of a Provincial Team Lead in the USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening as detailed below;
Reporting to Program Manager, the Provincial Team Lead (PTL) leads all activities in the supported provinces and districts including engagement with Provincial Steering Committees, supporting the provincial and district health authorities to strengthen systems for MNCH service provision to scale up high impact MNCH interventions. S/He is also responsible for maintaining effective partnerships.
- Reports to: Program Manager.
- Station: Manicaland and Masvingo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for day-to-day management and implementation of MNCH project activities in the targeted province and districts.
- Works closely, in collaboration with local level Government Health Institutions and other relevant health partners to achieve set targets of the project as well as implementation, planning, and reporting of the field activities.
- Provides overall technical leadership and representation of the project in the assigned province under the direction of the Program Manager.
- Has overall strategic, programmatic, financial, and management responsibility at the Provincial level.
- The PTL manages the project’s provincial team.
- Accountable for project objectives, outcomes, and milestones at Provincial and district level and ensures that financial, operational, and reporting requirements of the donor are met.
- Preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project reports.
- Ensures implementation of project activities in accordance with the work plan, organizational and Donor specifications and requirements.
- Training, mentorship, and capacity building of healthcare workers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Nursing with midwifery qualification and/or Public Health with a good understanding of Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health.
- At least 5 years’ experience in Maternal and Child Health including programme coordination and management.
- A clean class four driver’s license is a must.
Knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Highly motivated individual, able to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Flexibility on working hours and willingness to travel outside duty station.
- Substantial experience working on reproductive health and health systems strengthening.
- Deep understanding and knowledge of contemporary health system dynamics and MNCH challenges.
- Demonstrated capabilities in management, capacity building, high-level strategic visioning, and leadership.
- Experience working effectively with provincial and district government authorities.
- Familiarity with the political, social, economic, and cultural context at provincial level.
- Excellent organizational, planning skills with a proactive attitude and attention to detail.
- Strong inter-personal skills, enhancing teamwork and organizational culture.
- Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.
- Ability to identify and with the confidence report risks and problems in appropriate manner.
- Excellent computer skills, including use of MS Office packages, Word, Power point, Excel database.
- Able to prioritize and complete multiple tasks.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, as well as in a team environment.
Other
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 10 November 2023
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).