Provincial Technical Officer (Harare)

The Provincial Technical Officer provides technical and programmatic support to implement all activities across the HIV continuum of care encompassing HIV prevention care and treatment support. The position will support implementation of high yield targeted HIV case finding strategies and EID, linkage to ART and other HIV prevention strategies. It also supports continuity on ART, adherence and retention among PLHIV on ART and strategies to improve viral load coverage and suppression like DSD enrolment, transition to optimized ART regimens, manage supply chain of medicines and commodities. The PTO will also ensure the scale up of TB/HIV collaborative activities and preventive strategies such as TB preventive therapy (TPT), PrEP, PMTCT and cervical cancer screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions. The provincial technical officer is a mentor in Quality Improvement and plays a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of QI initiatives at all supported sites in her/his districts. The position also supports data management, from mentorship of sites on monitoring and evaluation to final reporting of quality program data.

Coordination, implementation, monitoring and scale-up of strategies to achieve the 95,95,95 targets for supported sites including supporting local demand creation activities for the HIV Prevention Care and Treatment Support services.

Analyse HIV care and treatment support cascades, identify gaps and to come up with strategies to close identified gaps.

Support treatment support activities for adults, children, adolescents, and young people (mental health screening, IPV and GBV screening, Zvandiri model, ATZ model etc).

Support and organize HPCTS program trainings for health care workers in collaboration with district and provincial health authorities.

Provide mentorship and coaching in Quality Improvement and play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of QI initiatives at all supported sites in the province.

Plan activities and manage program resources ensuring timeous submission of required paperwork for procurement and travel according to ZACH policies and guidelines.

Ensure expenditure at provincial level is carried out in compliance with organizational finance and operational policy documents and guidelines.

Develop work schedules and performance enhancement interventions

Supervise and manage day to day work schedules for subordinate staff and manage performance of subordinates.

Support correct documentation in all relevant program registers and e-HR utilization.

Facilitate the efficient and accurate reporting of program activities ensuring quantitative and qualitative reporting.

Work with SIE team to ensure all program related data is collected, validated, reported accurately and timeously to inform, and guide evidence -based planning and implementation

Support routine data collection, weekly, monthly timely reporting and attend to any ad-hoc programmatic and data requests. Ensure documentation of key program achievements and challenges timeously.

Represent the organisation at relevant district, provincial and national forums.

Conduct regular site support and mentorship visits to supported sites to identify achievements and gaps and mentor/ offer technical assistance on any identified gaps.

Work hand in hand with site staff, community health workers, community leaders, pharmacy and laboratory staff to ensure availability of commodities at all supported sites.

Ensure good stakeholder engagement, working closely with MOHCC Provincial, District and site level teams, NAC, relevant government departments, Partners and NGOs.

Attend to other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Diploma/Degree: Nursing Sciences.

Post graduate qualification in Community Sciences,

Masters in Public Health or any other relevant post graduate qualification.

Rapid HIV testing training an advantage. Understanding of Health Care Service delivery in Zimbabwe.

Understanding of the faith, traditional and religious communities in Zimbabwe.

Prior experience working in HIV/AIDS Management/Control programmes/Community.

Understanding of health facility HIV/AIDS data collection tools: screening tools, registers, clients files and other necessary health documents.

Producing Results through measuring progress in attaining the 95, 95, 95 targets.

Moving forward in a changing environment.

Fostering integration and teamwork.

Knowing and managing self.

Communicating in a credible and effective way.

Mature and professional.

