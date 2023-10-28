Prudential/Regulatory Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Prudential/Regulatory Compliance Officer within the Group Compliance Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and document changes in existing and emerging regulatory requirements.

Identify compliance issues that require follow-up or investigation and monitor the progress of investigations on compliance matters.

Assist in carrying-out regulatory compliance awareness campaigns on the changes in regulatory compliance.

Test and interrogate research conclusions and advise management whether results of compliance research can be practically applied.

Assess the impacts of introducing new or revised policies and procedures to Branches /Products/ Customers, and existing transaction processes.

Evaluate the effectiveness of existing policies and procedures, initiate enhancements as identified.

Maintain a database for US citizens account holders.

Notifying management of Business Units failures to comply with FATCA requirements.

Check if Business Units are processing the personal data of staff, customers, service providers or any other individuals (also referred to as data subjects) in compliance with the applicable data protection rules.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelors degree in Business Management, Economics, Management, Accounting and any other related commerce Degree.

Progress in professional qualification in Compliance, IOBZ, ACCA, ICSAZ, CIMA.

At least 3 years’ experience in a Compliance Department, Risk Department, Audit Department, Retail Banking, or a Banking Supervision & Surveillance Function.

High level of interpersonal skills that allows collaborative work with employees, managers, company executives and regulators.

Good time management skills.

