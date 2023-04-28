Psychiatric Doctors x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in vacant posts under the Health Directorate in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service in various Provinces. Interested applicants must be Zimbabwean citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 and must have no criminal record.

Stations: Harare Metropolitan Province x2 & Bulawayo Metropolitan Province x1.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Should have a Masters Degree in Mental Health and Psychiatry.

Should be registered with Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Should have a current Practicing Certificate.

Aged between 20-35 years.

Two years' experience is an added advantage.

In return, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service offers:

Competitive salary Free medical benefits.

Contributory Pension scheme.

Generous leave conditions.

Free uniforms.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should drop their handwritten applications together with Curriculum Vitae including certified copies of Birth Certificate, National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Qualifications at the undersigned address addressed to:

Recruitment Officer:

ZPCS National Headquarters,

47 Mbuya Nehanda Street,

Private Bag 7718,

Causeway,

HARARE

Deadline: 28 April 2023