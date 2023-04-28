Pindula
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Psychiatric Doctors x3

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in vacant posts under the Health Directorate in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service in various Provinces. Interested applicants must be Zimbabwean citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 and must have no criminal record.

Stations: Harare Metropolitan Province x2 & Bulawayo Metropolitan Province x1.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have a Masters Degree in Mental Health and Psychiatry.
  • Should be registered with Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Should have a current Practicing Certificate.
  • Aged between 20-35 years.
  • Two years' experience is an added advantage.

Other

In return, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service offers:

  • Competitive salary Free medical benefits.
  • Contributory Pension scheme.
  • Generous leave conditions.
  • Free uniforms.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should drop their handwritten applications together with Curriculum Vitae including certified copies of Birth Certificate, National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Qualifications at the undersigned address addressed to:

Recruitment Officer:

ZPCS National Headquarters,

47 Mbuya Nehanda Street,

Private Bag 7718,

Causeway,

HARARE 

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

The organisation is constitutionally mandated to protect society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of convicted persons and others who are lawfully required to be detained and their reintegration into society.

